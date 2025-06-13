'It Just Hurts': 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Says Finding Out About Ex Tom Girardi's Prison Sentence 'Reopened Old Wounds'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne finally spoke out after her ex-husband, Tom Girardi, was sentenced to seven years behind bars on June 3.
Jayne was performing overseas in London when she heard the news about Girardi, she shared on the June 13 episode of her “Diamonds in the Rough” podcast with Teddi Mellencamp.
'It Just Hurts'
“And then 10 minutes before the second show, I get the news that Tom is being sent to prison. … It just hurts,” she shared. “It reopens old healing wounds and it is something that, you know, I had a sold out crowd in a theater just for me and I was so grateful. My happiest place in the whole world to be is on stage. So while I was happy … there’s a little piece [of me] that was like, ‘Ugh.’”
She shared the update in Girardi’s case took a toll on her.
'Fighting Back Thoughts and Emotions'
“I was very disappointed because those people [in the audience] were there for me and I felt like five percent of myself was feeling sorry for myself,” she continued. “I was 95 percent there and five percent of myself was feeling sorry for myself. This was the day that he got sentenced, my second show. My first show was flawless. And my second show was great, don’t get me wrong. But there was that five percent I could have given the audience and instead I was feeling sorry for myself.”
Although she said the crowd “loved” her performance, she confessed she was “fighting back thoughts and emotions” that were distracting her while on stage.
The Judge Opted for Prison Time
As OK! reported, U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton opted for prison time for Girardi over letting him go into a treatment center for dementia.
During a hearing that took place on June 2, testimony was given from two government medical experts and two defense witnesses. It was determined the U.S. Bureau of Prisons would be capable of taking care of Girardi, regardless of his medical condition.
Girardi also took the stand, seemingly disoriented and claiming he had just “traveled the country” and attended a meeting in New York. When he was asked if he had any current issues, he confessed he suffers from “serious memory loss.”
Tom Girardi Was Found Guilty
After his remark, the judge cited this as evidence he was not completely at loss with reality and had self-awareness. In addition, when exiting the witness stand, his pants began to fall and he pulled them up, which the judge also cited as evidence he was aware of what was going on.
Girardi was accused and found guilty of wire fraud. More specifically, it was alleged he stole tens of millions of dollars in settlement money from clients he represented and used the funds for personal expenses and to pay off money he owed to other clients.
While Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020, citing irreconcilable differences, their divorce remains ongoing.