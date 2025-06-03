REALITY TV 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Ex Tom Girardi Sentenced to Prison Despite Dementia Claims Source: MEGA;BRAVO A judge ruled 'RHOBH' star Erika Jayne's ex Tom Girardi will be sentenced to prison time.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s ex Tom Girardi is set to be sentenced to prison. After a three-hour hearing took place in Los Angeles on June 2, U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton said she would be giving Girardi jail time rather than putting him into a treatment center for dementia.

Inside the Hearing

Source: MEGA At a hearing, it was determined the U.S. Bureau of Prisons would be capable of taking care of Tom Girardi.

During the hearing, testimony was given from two government medical experts and two defense witnesses. It was determined the U.S. Bureau of Prisons would be capable of taking care of Girardi, regardless of his medical condition. Girardi took the stand, where he seemed disoriented, claiming he had just “crisscrossed the country” and attended a meeting in New York. He also attested to stopping in Buffalo, N.Y., and Oklahoma, where he claimed he had a “case.”

'Serious Memory Loss'

Source: Bravo Erika Jayne filed for divorce from Tom Girardi in November 2020.

When he was asked where he resided, he stated Pasadena and said he was going to return to his law firm Girardi Keese when the hearing was over. Girardi Keese closed around five years ago and is currently in bankruptcy proceedings. When he was asked if he had any current issues, he confessed he suffers from “serious memory loss.” After his remark, the judge cited this as evidence he was not completely at loss with reality and had self-awareness. When leaving the witness stand, his pants began to fall, leading him to pull them up, which the judge also attested showed he was aware of what was going on.

'Designated to an Appropriate Facility'

Source: Bravo Tom Girardi claims he had 'serious memory loss.'

Sam Cross, an attorney representing Girardi, asked the judge to leave him in the assisted living facility he’s been residing in rather than send him to jail. “We believe he is in need of specialized treatment,” Cross shared, describing Girardi as “frail, elderly” and in danger of being “exploited or taken advantage of” if he went to prison. Ultimately, due to Girardi’s self-awareness and testimony from a neuropsychologist and a forensic psychologist, both who work for the Bureau of Prisons, the judge ruled for him to be “designated to an appropriate” prison “facility.”

The Case Against Tom Girardi

Source: MEGA Erika Jayne filed for divorce from Tom Girardi prior to his legal issues beginning.