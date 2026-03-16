Erika Kirk Faces Backlash After Sharing Montage of Late Husband Charlie: 'Happiest Widow I've Ever Seen'
March 16 2026, Published 6:23 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, finds herself at the center of controversy following her recent social media posts.
Since Charlie’s assassination in September 2025, Erika has stepped into his former role as CEO and has been managing life as a single mother of two.
Erika Kirk’s Tribute Videos Triggered Backlash Online
In a series of videos and photos shared on Instagram, Erika honored her late husband by showcasing moments from their life together. However, instead of garnering sympathy, her posts have ignited criticism. Observers have accused her of appearing overly cheerful in light of her husband's tragic death.
Comments across platforms like X and Instagram have been harsh. One user declared, “Erika Kirk is the happiest widow I’ve ever seen!” Others echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that Erika’s positive demeanor raises questions about her authenticity.
Critics Questioned Her Public Grieving Style
Erika has not responded to the backlash following her husband’s montage. Many feel that her upbeat attitude contradicts the expected mourning period after such a significant loss.
One critic on Instagram stated, “The more you post, the less I believe your grief,” while another remarked, “Crazy you post more about him dead than when he was alive.”
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Discussion surrounding Erika intensified when an unverified audio clip surfaced.
In the recording, Erika reportedly referred to her husband's funeral as "the event of the century" and expressed excitement about team dynamics. This has led to further skepticism about her sincerity.
Supporters Praised Her Resilience and Leadership
Despite facing backlash, Erika has received support from various figures, including White House Speaker Mike Johnson. During a recent dinner at the Capitol, Johnson praised her resilience, referring to her as “an inspiration” and expressing optimism about the future of Turning Point USA under her leadership.
While some continue to criticize Erika, others defend her right to navigate her grief in her own way. Supporters argue that everyone copes differently and urge critics to show compassion.
As Erika continues her journey as a single mother and CEO, she remains under the public eye. Her future actions will determine whether she can address the ongoing scrutiny or if she will continue to rise above the noise.