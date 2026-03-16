or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Erika Kirk
OK LogoPolitics

Erika Kirk Faces Backlash After Sharing Montage of Late Husband Charlie: 'Happiest Widow I've Ever Seen'

Photo of Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk.
Source: @mrserikakirk/INSTAGRAM

Erika Kirk shared a montage honoring her late husband.

Profile Image

March 16 2026, Published 6:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, finds herself at the center of controversy following her recent social media posts.

Since Charlie’s assassination in September 2025, Erika has stepped into his former role as CEO and has been managing life as a single mother of two.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk’s Tribute Videos Triggered Backlash Online

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Her Instagram posts sparked sharp online criticism.
Source: MEGA

Her Instagram posts sparked sharp online criticism.

In a series of videos and photos shared on Instagram, Erika honored her late husband by showcasing moments from their life together. However, instead of garnering sympathy, her posts have ignited criticism. Observers have accused her of appearing overly cheerful in light of her husband's tragic death.

Comments across platforms like X and Instagram have been harsh. One user declared, “Erika Kirk is the happiest widow I’ve ever seen!” Others echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that Erika’s positive demeanor raises questions about her authenticity.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Questioned Her Public Grieving Style

Image of Commenters questioned her upbeat public tone.
Source: @mrserikakirk/INSTAGRAM

Commenters questioned her upbeat public tone.

Erika has not responded to the backlash following her husband’s montage. Many feel that her upbeat attitude contradicts the expected mourning period after such a significant loss.

One critic on Instagram stated, “The more you post, the less I believe your grief,” while another remarked, “Crazy you post more about him dead than when he was alive.”

MORE ON:
Erika Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of An unverified audio clip fueled new backlash.
Source: MEGA

An unverified audio clip fueled new backlash.

Discussion surrounding Erika intensified when an unverified audio clip surfaced.

In the recording, Erika reportedly referred to her husband's funeral as "the event of the century" and expressed excitement about team dynamics. This has led to further skepticism about her sincerity.

Supporters Praised Her Resilience and Leadership

Image of Erika Kirk received support from White House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk received support from White House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Despite facing backlash, Erika has received support from various figures, including White House Speaker Mike Johnson. During a recent dinner at the Capitol, Johnson praised her resilience, referring to her as “an inspiration” and expressing optimism about the future of Turning Point USA under her leadership.

While some continue to criticize Erika, others defend her right to navigate her grief in her own way. Supporters argue that everyone copes differently and urge critics to show compassion.

As Erika continues her journey as a single mother and CEO, she remains under the public eye. Her future actions will determine whether she can address the ongoing scrutiny or if she will continue to rise above the noise.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.