Charlie Kirk Shooting: Prosecutors Argue Texts Show Confusion — Not Bias — in Tyler Robinson Case
Jan. 14 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Prosecutors are rejecting claims of bias in the Charlie Kirk murder case, saying post-shooting text messages show confusion rather than prejudice.
The response follows a defense motion from accused gunman Tyler Robinson, who is seeking to disqualify a prosecutor whose teenage child was in the crowd when Kirk was shot.
Defense Claims Conflict of Interest
Robinson's attorneys argue the prosecutor should be disqualified because the official's 18-year-old child was in the crowd during Kirk's appearance at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.
They claim that proximity to the violence could compromise the prosecutor’s objectivity and fairness in seeking justice.
The defense has further suggested that the prosecutor's emotional proximity to the event influenced the state's decision to pursue the death penalty against Robinson.
Prosecutors Cite Texts Showing 'Confusion'
In a 33-page filing, obtained by Fox News, prosecutors rejected the claims, pointing to text messages exchanged between the prosecutor and their child shortly after the shooting. The filing says the texts show the teen relaying secondhand information, not firsthand observations.
One early message read, "SOMEONE GOT SHOT," followed by updates based on what others nearby were saying. Prosecutors emphasized that the messages show the teen did not witness the shooter, see the weapon, or observe the fatal moment.
Prosecutors argued the texts reflect confusion in the immediate aftermath of the shooting and fall far short of establishing a legal conflict of interest.
The filing also addresses the child’s proximity to the incident, stating the teen was roughly 85 feet away and could not see the shooter because nearby buildings blocked the view. The teen fled the area after hearing what sounded like a loud "pop."
In an affidavit, the teen said they were scared at the time but experienced no lasting trauma, sought no counseling, and quickly resumed normal school and work activities.
Death Penalty Decision Defended
The state also defended its decision to seek capital punishment, stating it was based on evidence and statutory factors, not emotional influence.
Prosecutors said the timing of the death penalty filing — the same day Robinson was charged — was procedural and lawful under Utah standards.
Kirk was fatally shot while answering a question at an outdoor forum attended by roughly 3,000 people. Robinson is charged with aggravated murder and could face the death penalty if convicted.
What Happens Next
A judge is scheduled to hear arguments on the motion on January 16.
If the defense prevails, the case could face major delays, including the possible removal of the entire Utah County Attorney's Office.