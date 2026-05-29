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Arrest Shocker: Man Accused of Targeting Erika Kirk With Sick Bomb Threats After Husband Charlie's Assassination — See Mugshot

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

A man was arrested after threatening to bomb a Turning Point USA event where Erika Kirk was scheduled to be speaking.

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May 28 2026, Published 8:06 p.m. ET

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A man targeting Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA was arrested days ahead of her appearance in San Antonio.

Jacob Wenske, 26, was arrested Thursday, May 28, after being accused of threatening to bomb the Turning Point USA's Women's Leadership Summit, which was scheduled to start on June 5.

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San Antonio Man Arrested After Threatened to Bomb Turning Point USA Event

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Image of Jacob Wenske, 26, was charged with two felony counts of making a terroristic threat causing public fear.
Source: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

Jacob Wenske, 26, was charged with two felony counts of making a terroristic threat causing public fear.

He faces two felony charges of making a terroristic threat causing public fear, according to legal documents obtained by a news outlet.

Kirk, 37, was scheduled to be a speaker at the leadership summit, which was set to take place at the San Antonio Marriott River Center on the River Walk.

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Photo of Erika Kirk has taken the reigns of Turning Point USA following the September 2025 death of her late husband, Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk has taken the reigns of Turning Point USA following the September 2025 death of her late husband, Charlie Kirk.

Authorities claimed that Wenske commented on social media post in April that promoted the three-day event, by writing, "I know exactly where to bomb."

In a separate comment within the same post, he allegedly said, "I can’t wait to be the valet for her escort," per the warrant to his arrest.

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Suspect Wanted to Bomb 'Every Single' Turning Point USA Event

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Photo of Jacob Wenske allegedly said he wanted to bomb 'every single' Turning Point USA event in January.
Source: MEGA

Jacob Wenske allegedly said he wanted to bomb 'every single' Turning Point USA event in January.

In addition, authorities claimed to have found a January email from an account registered to the San Antonio man, which read, "Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!! America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event."

Wenske's bond was reportedly been set at a combined $120,000.

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Erika Kirk's Role as Turning Point USA CEO Continues to Spark Backlash

Photo of Erika Kirk has often faced backlash since stepping in as Turning Point USA CEO.
Source: @erikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk has often faced backlash since stepping in as Turning Point USA CEO.

Erika stepped into the role of CEO of Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit, following the fatal shooting of her husband, Charlie Kirk, in September 2025.

The succession has faced criticism from several figures, most recently Caroline Mattox, former president of the Turning Point USA chapter at the University of Georgia, who resigned and said the organization had strayed from Charlie's original mission.

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Turning Point USA Accused of 'Straying' From 'Original Purpose'

Photo of Critics have claimed that Turning Point USA has 'strayed' from its 'original purpose' after Erika Kirk took over as CEO.
Source: MEGA

Critics have claimed that Turning Point USA has 'strayed' from its 'original purpose' after Erika Kirk took over as CEO.

“While I am grateful for the experiences, lessons, and people this chapter brought me, I can no longer, in good conscience, continue to represent an organization that I believe has strayed so far from its original purpose and principles," she wrote in a lengthy resignation letter.

Erika has faced similar backlash elsewhere, with the TPUSA chapter at the University of Arkansas reportedly disbanding after her March visit.

"We are generally put off by how TPUSA has used Charlie Kirk since his assassination,” the chapter’s former president, Dino Fantegrossi, who renamed the group to Young American Revival, wrote in the statement, published a week after Erika spoke in Little Rock. "Statements like ‘Charlie would have said…’ and ‘Charlie would have wanted…’ have felt in many instances disingenuous and manipulative."

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