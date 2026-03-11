or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Erika Kirk
OK LogoNEWS

'This Gives Meghan Markle': Erika Kirk Trolled After Claiming She Doesn't 'Want Fame' Despite Doing 'Every Interview Possible'

Photo of Erika Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk was brutally mocked for posting a video of herself claiming she doesn't 'want fame.'

Profile Image

March 11 2026, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk's words keep coming back to bite her.

The widow of slain conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk faced brutal trolling in the comments section of her recent Instagram post after sharing a video from "a few years ago" in which she claimed to not want "fame" while reflecting on her former pageant career.

"It was one of those moments where I really understood what it meant to just fall to the ground and tear your clothes and say, 'I don’t want anything to do with this anymore.' I don’t want the fame that comes with it. I don’t want the pride. Oh my gosh I don’t want the pride," Erika declared in the clip, as she spoke at a panel about finding her faith and ditching pageantry.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk 'No Longer Chases Paper and Glitter'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Erika Kirk said she ditched 'glitter and paper' despite frequently sporting sparkling styles.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk said she ditched 'glitter and paper' despite frequently sporting sparkling styles.

Erika — who was named Miss Arizona USA on her 23rd birthday in 2011 — said she was "finally just being torn from who I was supposed to be."

"It was this weird tug of war and she just looked at me and she was like you can no longer chase paper and glitter," the Turning Point USA CEO continued, though it's unclear who "she" had been referring to. "And for me, I never compromised after that. And even to this day it doesn’t matter."

"If you don’t handle that platform properly, I’ve seen what it can do to young women that think they need their lips bigger, their hair bigger, their teeth whiter, like I’ve seen what happens when you don’t keep God and Jesus as your focus," the 37-year-old claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk shared a video of herself from a 'few years ago' discussing her lack of desire for 'fame.'

Erika noted, "It was one of those moments where I’m completely sold out for Christ."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Will Never Be Ashamed of My Faith'

MORE ON:
Erika Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Erika Kirk opened up about leaving her pageant career.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk opened up about leaving her pageant career.

"After the pageant world, the crown was great, it was a great experience. My faith grew from there, but it was one of those moments where I never looked back," she expressed. "I will never compromise. I will never be ashamed of my faith. I will never put it in a box."

While Erika meant for her Monday, March 9, post to be motivational, her comments section was flooded with hateful messages from critics who "aren't buying the bulls---" and demand she "stop" making hypocritical speeches.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Shredded by Critics Over Latest Controversial Comments

Image of Erika Kirk was slammed by critics for claiming she 'no longer chases paper and glitter.'
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk was slammed by critics for claiming she 'no longer chases paper and glitter.'

"I don't want the fame. I just hopped in the CEO position ASAP and stepped out in glittered up suits like a celebrity at every event after," one person mocked, as another admitted: "I find it a bit comical she’s talking about being done with the glitter, and she has sequins on her shoes & giant metal beads on her shirt 😂."

"No longer chase paper and glitter. Literally stand on stage in a glitter pant suit," a third individual noted, while a fourth ridiculed, "Girl it is time to go. No one is falling for it anymore. Take your millions and leave."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Erika Kirk is the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk is the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

A fifth social media user insisted, "Oh please Erika this is exactly what you wanted! It’s exactly what you signed on the dotted line for."

"Does not want fame, does every single interview possible. This gives Meghan Markle," someone else snubbed, comparing Erika to Prince Harry's wife — who frequently faces similar scrutiny.

Meanwhile, a critic called out Erika's 2019 appearance on the hit Bravo series Summer House, questioning, "And then you went on… a reality tv show?"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.