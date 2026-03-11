'This Gives Meghan Markle': Erika Kirk Trolled After Claiming She Doesn't 'Want Fame' Despite Doing 'Every Interview Possible'

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk's words keep coming back to bite her. The widow of slain conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk faced brutal trolling in the comments section of her recent Instagram post after sharing a video from "a few years ago" in which she claimed to not want "fame" while reflecting on her former pageant career. "It was one of those moments where I really understood what it meant to just fall to the ground and tear your clothes and say, 'I don’t want anything to do with this anymore.' I don’t want the fame that comes with it. I don’t want the pride. Oh my gosh I don’t want the pride," Erika declared in the clip, as she spoke at a panel about finding her faith and ditching pageantry.

Erika Kirk 'No Longer Chases Paper and Glitter'

Erika — who was named Miss Arizona USA on her 23rd birthday in 2011 — said she was "finally just being torn from who I was supposed to be." "It was this weird tug of war and she just looked at me and she was like you can no longer chase paper and glitter," the Turning Point USA CEO continued, though it's unclear who "she" had been referring to. "And for me, I never compromised after that. And even to this day it doesn’t matter." "If you don’t handle that platform properly, I’ve seen what it can do to young women that think they need their lips bigger, their hair bigger, their teeth whiter, like I’ve seen what happens when you don’t keep God and Jesus as your focus," the 37-year-old claimed.

Erika noted, "It was one of those moments where I’m completely sold out for Christ."

'I Will Never Be Ashamed of My Faith'

"After the pageant world, the crown was great, it was a great experience. My faith grew from there, but it was one of those moments where I never looked back," she expressed. "I will never compromise. I will never be ashamed of my faith. I will never put it in a box." While Erika meant for her Monday, March 9, post to be motivational, her comments section was flooded with hateful messages from critics who "aren't buying the bulls---" and demand she "stop" making hypocritical speeches.

Erika Kirk Shredded by Critics Over Latest Controversial Comments

"I don't want the fame. I just hopped in the CEO position ASAP and stepped out in glittered up suits like a celebrity at every event after," one person mocked, as another admitted: "I find it a bit comical she’s talking about being done with the glitter, and she has sequins on her shoes & giant metal beads on her shirt 😂." "No longer chase paper and glitter. Literally stand on stage in a glitter pant suit," a third individual noted, while a fourth ridiculed, "Girl it is time to go. No one is falling for it anymore. Take your millions and leave."

