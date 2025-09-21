Erika Kirk Reveals Charlie's Eyes Were 'Semi-Open' When She Saw His Body After Shooting: 'He Died Happy'
Sept. 21 2025, Published 12:52 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk, the widow of late Charlie Kirk, shared seeing her husband's body after he was shot on September 10.
“His eyes were semi-open,” Erika, 36, told The New York Times in an interview published on Sunday, September 21, her first since her husband was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University.
Erika Kirk Describes Seeing Charlie's Body
“And he had this knowing, Mona Lisa-like half-smile,” Erika continued. “Like he died happy. Like Jesus rescued him. The bullet came, he blinked, and he was in heaven.”
Erika said she was supposed to be with him in Utah but stayed behind to help her mother, who was receiving medical treatment in a Phoenix hospital.
Erika got the tragic call her husband had been shot from his assistant, Michael McCoy, who screamed, “He’s been shot!”
Erika, who shares a daughter and a son with Charlie, headed to Provo, Utah, on her husband's chartered plane, when she had been told he didn't make it.
“I’m looking at the clouds and the mountains,” she shared. “It was such a gorgeous day, and I was thinking: This is exactly what he last saw.”
As OK! previously reported, Charlie was speaking on his tour before he died.
His alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, received formal charges of felony aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of felony obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child earlier this week.
Erika also spoke out about what she wants to happen to the shooter.
“I’m a strong believer that this was God’s plan,” she declared. “And it’s so clear-cut. It couldn’t be more Charlie.”
Erika added, “I’ve had so many people ask, ‘Do you feel anger toward this man? Like, do you want to seek the death penalty?’ I’ll be honest. I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this. I do not want that man’s blood on my ledger. Because when I get to heaven, and Jesus is like: ‘Uh, eye for an eye? Is that how we do it?’ And that keeps me from being in heaven, from being with Charlie?”