or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Charlie Kirk
OK LogoNEWS

Erika Kirk Reveals Charlie's Eyes Were 'Semi-Open' When She Saw His Body After Shooting: 'He Died Happy'

photo of Erika and Charlie Kirk.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk recalled seeing her husband Charlie's body before his death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 21 2025, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk, the widow of late Charlie Kirk, shared seeing her husband's body after he was shot on September 10.

“His eyes were semi-open,” Erika, 36, told The New York Times in an interview published on Sunday, September 21, her first since her husband was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Describes Seeing Charlie's Body

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Erika Kirk said her husband 'died happy.'
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk said her husband 'died happy.'

“And he had this knowing, Mona Lisa-like half-smile,” Erika continued. “Like he died happy. Like Jesus rescued him. The bullet came, he blinked, and he was in heaven.”

Erika said she was supposed to be with him in Utah but stayed behind to help her mother, who was receiving medical treatment in a Phoenix hospital.

Erika got the tragic call her husband had been shot from his assistant, Michael McCoy, who screamed, “He’s been shot!”

Article continues below advertisement

image of Erika Kirk heard about her husband's death on his plane.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk heard about her husband's death on his plane.

Erika, who shares a daughter and a son with Charlie, headed to Provo, Utah, on her husband's chartered plane, when she had been told he didn't make it.

“I’m looking at the clouds and the mountains,” she shared. “It was such a gorgeous day, and I was thinking: This is exactly what he last saw.”

MORE ON:
Charlie Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Charlie Kirk died on September 10.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Charlie Kirk died on September 10.

As OK! previously reported, Charlie was speaking on his tour before he died.

His alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, received formal charges of felony aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of felony obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child earlier this week.

image of Erika Kirk spoke out about what she wants to happen to the shooter.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk spoke out about what she wants to happen to the shooter.

Erika also spoke out about what she wants to happen to the shooter.

“I’m a strong believer that this was God’s plan,” she declared. “And it’s so clear-cut. It couldn’t be more Charlie.”

Erika added, “I’ve had so many people ask, ‘Do you feel anger toward this man? Like, do you want to seek the death penalty?’ I’ll be honest. I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this. I do not want that man’s blood on my ledger. Because when I get to heaven, and Jesus is like: ‘Uh, eye for an eye? Is that how we do it?’ And that keeps me from being in heaven, from being with Charlie?”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.