Erika Kirk Reveals Charlie's Eyes Were 'Semi-Open' When She Saw His Body After Shooting: 'He Died Happy'

Erika Kirk, the widow of late Charlie Kirk, shared seeing her husband's body after he was shot on September 10. “His eyes were semi-open,” Erika, 36, told The New York Times in an interview published on Sunday, September 21, her first since her husband was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Erika Kirk Describes Seeing Charlie's Body

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk said her husband 'died happy.'

“And he had this knowing, Mona Lisa-like half-smile,” Erika continued. “Like he died happy. Like Jesus rescued him. The bullet came, he blinked, and he was in heaven.” Erika said she was supposed to be with him in Utah but stayed behind to help her mother, who was receiving medical treatment in a Phoenix hospital. Erika got the tragic call her husband had been shot from his assistant, Michael McCoy, who screamed, “He’s been shot!”

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk heard about her husband's death on his plane.

Erika, who shares a daughter and a son with Charlie, headed to Provo, Utah, on her husband's chartered plane, when she had been told he didn't make it. “I’m looking at the clouds and the mountains,” she shared. “It was such a gorgeous day, and I was thinking: This is exactly what he last saw.”

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie Kirk died on September 10.

As OK! previously reported, Charlie was speaking on his tour before he died. His alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, received formal charges of felony aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of felony obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child earlier this week.

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk spoke out about what she wants to happen to the shooter.