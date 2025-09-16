or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Charlie Kirk
BREAKING NEWS

Charlie Kirk's Alleged Assassin's Motive Revealed: Tyler Robinson Told Roommate He Had 'Enough of His Hatred' in Chilling Confession

Split photo of Charlie Kirk and his alleged assassin Tyler Robinson.
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson has officially been charged for the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Profile Image

Sept. 16 2025, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, was officially charged on Tuesday, September 16, for the right-wing political activist's murder — and his motive has been revealed.

According to Utah prosecutors, who are seeking the death penalty against Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect chillingly confessed to killing Kirk in a conversation with his roommate shortly after the assassination took place on Utah Valley University's campus in Orem.

Per the legal documents, Robinson texted his roommate — who he was romantically involved with — to look for a note under a keyboard that stated: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

Source: Facebook

After reading the note, the roommate texted Robinson asking, "you weren't the one who did it, right????"

"I am, I'm sorry," the alleged shooter confessed, informing his roommate that he was staying put near the college campus in order to go back and retrieve his rifle — which police ultimately found in a wooded area by where the killing took place.

"To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret till I die of old age. I'm sorry to involve you," the message shockingly continued.

Alleged Charlie Kirk Assassin Confesses Why He Did It

Source: MEGA

When asked "why" he did it, Robinson declared: "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it."

Though the roommate "thought they caught the person" who did it, however, Robinson admitted, "no, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing. I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. It’s quiet, almost enough to get out, but there’s one vehicle lingering."

The roommate then asked how long Robinson had been planning the shooting, to which he said, "a bit over a week, I believe."

Source: Facebook

Robinson urged his roommate to delete their text exchange and not to speak to any press, advising: “If any police ask you questions, ask for a lawyer and stay silent.”

The alleged assassin even referenced the inscriptions found on bullets recovered at the scene, as he mocked: “Remember how I was engraving bullets? The f----- messages are mostly a big meme, if I see 'notices bulge uwu' on Fox News I might have a stroke."

After investigators discovered the alleged murder weapon, the suspect then told his roommate his dad "wants photos of the rifle" because "the feds released a photo of the rifle, and it is very unique."

Tyler Robinson Formally Charged for Charlie Kirk's Murder

Source: MEGA

While the roommate wasn’t the one to run Robinson in, they supposedly were more than cooperative once the suspect was in police custody.

On Tuesday, Robinson was formally charged with felony aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of felony obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

