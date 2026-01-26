or
BREAKING NEWS
Erika Kirk Ridiculed for Claiming 'Demonic' Anti-ICE Protests Will 'Destroy' the Country: 'She Must Be Projecting'

Source: mega

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, doesn't support people who have been protesting ICE.

Jan. 26 2026, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

Erika Kirk rubbed millions of people the wrong way when she made negative comments about the anti-ICE protests taking place around the country.

Kirk touched on the situation while speaking in Riverside, Calif., as part of the Make Heaven Crowded tour on Wednesday, January 21.

Erika Kirk Calls Anti-ICE Protests 'Demomic'

Source: @patriottakes/x

Erika Kirk called anti-ICE protests 'demonic.'

The mother-of-two said she came across a clip of Jimmy Kimmel and Rachel Maddow, who were discussing whether the protests "are helping" the situation.

"Personally, I do not," Kirk stated. "I think it's demonic."

"What they think can change this nation... actually destroy[s] it," she added.

Source: mega

The mom-of-two was criticized for her remark, with many believing her recent actions were in the wrong.

People were quick to slam her words, with one writing on X in response, "ICE is demonic. And they will all be going to h---."

"She must be projecting," said a second individual, while a third penned in agreement, "The pot always calling the kettle black."

Erika Kirk Was Accused of Being a Grifter

Erika Kirk

Source: @charliekirk1776/instagram

People have called Erika Kirk a 'grifter' due to all of the public appearances she's made since her husband Charlie's assassination.

Others thought her making so many public appearance since Charlie Kirk's September 2025 murder was the real crime.

"What's demonic is the way she is willing to sell out her husband's racism but seems genuine about it [sic] legacy, to be a shill for Donald Trump, in return for $$$," one person wrote online. "I bet he was beginning to privately express doubts about the direction Trump's team was going."

"I'd dare to say grifting in the name of God is what is demonic," said someone else.

There Have Been Numerous Anti-ICE Protests Around the Country

Source: mega

Americans have been protesting the ICE raids in Minnesota.

Erika's remark came two weeks after a woman named Renee Good was fatally shot in Minnesota as ICE officers conducted raids. While Homeland Security Secretary Kristin Noem claimed Good was trying to run over the ICE agent who shot her, many believe that wasn't the case.

As protests increased, another tragedy struck, with ICE killing Alex Pretti during a protest on January 24. At the time, the nurse was recording the agents' actions as he tried to protect a woman who had been pushed to the ground by an officer.

Pretti was pepper-sprayed and tackled to the ground as well. Though he was legally allowed to own a gun, it was taken away when law enforcement discovered it. It was during those same moments that he was shot multiple times.

Source: mega

Alex Pretti and Renee Good were both killed by ICE agents.

Trump and his administration defended the ICE agent, with Noem telling the press that Pretti "attacked those officers, had a weapon on him, and multiple dozens of rounds of ammunition, wishing to inflict harm on these officers coming."

The president appeared to blame Pretti himself for his death, expressing, "I don’t like it when somebody goes into a protest and he’s got a very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also. That doesn’t play good either."

