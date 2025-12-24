'Shameless' Erika Kirk Blasted for Promoting Late Husband Charlie's Book as She Encourages Others to Spend Time With Their 'Babies'

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk was slammed for promoting her late husband Charlie Kirk's final book, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life, while telling people to spend time with their loved ones. "This holiday season, my prayer to you is just to rest. That would be my husband's message as well. There is a lot of noise out there, holiday season can be really crazy, but I just pray we find some alone time with the Lord and the family. Love on your babies, love on your family members, life is short," the star, 37, said in a new video — three months after Charlie died after getting shot in Utah.

Article continues below advertisement

HOLIDAY MESSAGE: @MrsErikaKirk shares her — and what would have been Charlie’s — holiday season message:



"Just rest...Love on your babies. Love on your family members. Life is short."



Find Charlie Kirk's final work, 'Stop, in the Name of God,' at https://t.co/maaHNCxZqZ. pic.twitter.com/5DULTqPg11 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 23, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Slammed for Promoting Her Husband's Book

Source: @FoxNews/X Erika Kirk's message didn't sit well with some people.

Of course, people immediately came after the widow for constantly being in the spotlight since her husband passed away. "She’s doing this while selling a f------- book?!?" one person fumed, while another said, "Can’t be a Conservative Christmas message without 'order now' somewhere in the mix." A third person added, "The grift is strong in this one," as a fourth wrote, "loved Charlie, I don't love this - the harder they push this - the more it pushes intuitive people away from it." A fifth wrote, "Shamless shill profiteering off her husband's death. TPUSA is a fraud."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk shares two kids with her late husband.

Meanwhile, others pointed out how Erika, who shares two kids with her late husband, hasn't been around her children as of late. "It’s Christmas week, and she’s shilling books instead of spending time with her kids," one person said, while another added, "Maybe take that advice herself… get out of the public eye and go love on your babies."

Christine Quinn Calls Out Erika Kirk

Source: MEGA Christine Quinn called out Erika Kirk for not being with her kids.