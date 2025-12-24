'Shameless' Erika Kirk Blasted for Promoting Late Husband Charlie's Book as She Encourages Others to Spend Time With Their 'Babies'
Dec. 24 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET
Erika Kirk was slammed for promoting her late husband Charlie Kirk's final book, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life, while telling people to spend time with their loved ones.
"This holiday season, my prayer to you is just to rest. That would be my husband's message as well. There is a lot of noise out there, holiday season can be really crazy, but I just pray we find some alone time with the Lord and the family. Love on your babies, love on your family members, life is short," the star, 37, said in a new video — three months after Charlie died after getting shot in Utah.
Erika Kirk Slammed for Promoting Her Husband's Book
Of course, people immediately came after the widow for constantly being in the spotlight since her husband passed away.
"She’s doing this while selling a f------- book?!?" one person fumed, while another said, "Can’t be a Conservative Christmas message without 'order now' somewhere in the mix."
A third person added, "The grift is strong in this one," as a fourth wrote, "loved Charlie, I don't love this - the harder they push this - the more it pushes intuitive people away from it."
A fifth wrote, "Shamless shill profiteering off her husband's death. TPUSA is a fraud."
Meanwhile, others pointed out how Erika, who shares two kids with her late husband, hasn't been around her children as of late.
"It’s Christmas week, and she’s shilling books instead of spending time with her kids," one person said, while another added, "Maybe take that advice herself… get out of the public eye and go love on your babies."
Christine Quinn Calls Out Erika Kirk
This is hardly the first time Erika has been called out for seemingly making public appearances over being with her tots.
On Wednesday, December 10, Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn jumped on X (formerly Twitter) to call her out, writing, “Erika Kirk be everywhere but with her kids.”
One day later, Savannah Chrisley defended her pal.
"Wow… this is really disappointing to see from you. I know you’re better than this," Savannah posted on X. "Erika isn’t ‘everywhere but with her kids’ she’s everywhere fighting FOR them. She’s raising her babies while surviving a level of grief most people would crumble under. Showing up, advocating, building, working… that’s called resilience, not absence."
"Taking a cheap shot at a woman who just lost her husband and is doing everything she can to create stability for her children isn’t the look you think it is,” she added.