Erika Kirk Insists Husband Charlie 'Had This Smirk on His Face' in the Hospital After Assassination

'When we walked into that room...he had this smirk on his face,' Erika Kirk told Jesse Watters.

Allie Fasanella

Nov. 5 2025, Updated 5:43 p.m. ET

In Erika Kirk's first interview since the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, she revealed the right-wing activist had an unexpected look on his face when he was in the hospital after he was shot. Speaking to Fox News' Jesse Watters about the aftermath of Charlie's assassination, she shared, "When we walked into that room...he had this smirk on his face." Wiping away tears as she spoke, Erika continued, "That smirk, that smirk to me is that look of, 'You thought you could stop what I've built. You thought you could end this vision, this movement, this revival. You thought you could do that by murdering me. You got my body; you didn't get my soul.'"

Source: Fox News Erika Kirk's full interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters will air on Wednesday evening.

Charlie, who co-founded the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA, was shot dead by a sniper on September 10. The 31-year-old father-of-two was speaking at Utah Valley University when he was struck in the neck.

How Erika Kirk Is Handling Questions From Her Daughter About Charlie's Death

This marks Erika Kirk's first official interview since her husband's September assassination.

Elsewhere in her interview, Erika, 36, shared what she's been telling her 3-year-old daughter about where her father is. Erika revealed she told her toddler, "If ever you want to talk to Daddy, you just look up to the sky and start talking to him...he can hear you. He's always in your heart."

Erika Kirk Told Her Daughter That Charlie Is on a Work Trip With Jesus

Source: mega Erika Kirk accepted the Medal of Freedom posthumously awarded to her late husband, Charlie Kirk, on October 14.

Erika, who has taken over as CEO of Turning Point USA to continue her husband's mission, previously said she told her daughter that Charlie is "on work trip with Jesus." "What do you tell a 3-year-old?" she asked. On Monday, October 27, she posted a video on Instagram of her daughter exclaiming, "Charlie Kirk! I see Daddy!" as they drove by Turning Point USA headquarters.

Source: mega; @mrserikakirk/instagram Erika Kirk was comforted by Donald Trump at her husband's memorial in Arizona on September 21.