Erika Kirk Tearfully Shares How She Handles Her 3-Year-Old Daughter's Questions About Dad Charlie's Death
Nov. 3 2025, Published 5:26 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk is speaking out about navigating single motherhood in her first TV interview since husband Charlie Kirk's death on September 10.
In a preview for the Wednesday, November 5, sit-down with Fox News' Jesse Watters, Erika shares how she's been handling questions from her 3-year-old daughter about where her dad is.
The 36-year-old mom said she told her toddler, "If ever you want to talk to Daddy, you just look up to the sky and start talking to him — he can hear you."
"He's always in your heart," she added softly through tears.
Erika — who has two children with the late Turning Point USA founder — continued, revealing that when she told her daughter Charlie is in heaven, the little girl heartbreakingly asked, "Do you think I can go sometime?"
"I said, 'Baby, we will all go one day.'"
Following Charlie's death at Utah Valley University, Erika addressed the nation just two days later on September 12. During the speech, she candidly shared that she had told her daughter her father was "on a work trip with Jesus."
"What do you tell a 3-year-old? She’s three,” Erika said. "I said, ‘Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don’t you worry. He’s on a work trip with Jesus, so he can afford your blueberry budget.'"
This comes nearly a week after she took to Instagram to share a video of her daughter of her exclaiming, "Charlie Kirk! I see Daddy!" as they drove by Turning Point USA headquarters.
The heart-wrenching video was set to the dreary Coldplay song "Fix You."
Erika captioned the post, "Her…saying your name, as she witnesses all you’ve built and continue to build, proves that love never dies, just changes form. It breathes through our children. This is her legacy also. And as she grows up and continues to say your name, I’ll be reminding her that each time Heaven leans in to listen."
While Charlie's widow has been grieving, she's also been subject to criticism for her behavior in the wake of his death.
Specifically, she's been receiving backlash for looking a little too close to Vice President J.D. Vance at a Turning Point USA event on Wednesday, October 29.
While introducing the VP, she notably said, "No one will ever replace my husband — but I do see some similarities of my husband in J.D."
The full interview with Erika will air on Wednesday, November 5, on Jesse Watters Primetime at 8 p.m. ET.