NEWS Erika Kirk Tearfully Shares How She Handles Her 3-Year-Old Daughter's Questions About Dad Charlie's Death Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram; mega In a preview for the Wednesday, November 5, interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters, Erika Kirk shared how she's been handling questions from her 3-year-old daughter about Charlie Kirk's death. Allie Fasanella Nov. 3 2025, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

Erika Kirk is speaking out about navigating single motherhood in her first TV interview since husband Charlie Kirk's death on September 10. In a preview for the Wednesday, November 5, sit-down with Fox News' Jesse Watters, Erika shares how she's been handling questions from her 3-year-old daughter about where her dad is. The 36-year-old mom said she told her toddler, "If ever you want to talk to Daddy, you just look up to the sky and start talking to him — he can hear you." "He's always in your heart," she added softly through tears.

View this post on Instagram Source: @foxnews/instagram Erika Kirk's first TV interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters airs on Wednesday, November 5.

Source: mega Erika Kirk has been receiving backlash in the wake of her husband's assassination.

Erika — who has two children with the late Turning Point USA founder — continued, revealing that when she told her daughter Charlie is in heaven, the little girl heartbreakingly asked, "Do you think I can go sometime?" "I said, 'Baby, we will all go one day.'" Following Charlie's death at Utah Valley University, Erika addressed the nation just two days later on September 12. During the speech, she candidly shared that she had told her daughter her father was "on a work trip with Jesus." "What do you tell a 3-year-old? She’s three,” Erika said. "I said, ‘Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don’t you worry. He’s on a work trip with Jesus, so he can afford your blueberry budget.'"

View this post on Instagram Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Erika Kirk shared a video of her daughter calling out her dad's name on Tuesday, October 28.

Source: mega Erika Kirk, 36, has two children with the late Charlie Kirk.

This comes nearly a week after she took to Instagram to share a video of her daughter of her exclaiming, "Charlie Kirk! I see Daddy!" as they drove by Turning Point USA headquarters. The heart-wrenching video was set to the dreary Coldplay song "Fix You." Erika captioned the post, "Her…saying your name, as she witnesses all you’ve built and continue to build, proves that love never dies, just changes form. It breathes through our children. This is her legacy also. And as she grows up and continues to say your name, I’ll be reminding her that each time Heaven leans in to listen."

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University on Wednesday September 10.