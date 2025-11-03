Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Feels Cameras Are 'Analyzing My Every Move and Smile' After Her Touchy J.D. Vance Moment Went Viral

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, got emotional when she sat down with Jesse Watters for her first televised interview since her husband's September 10 murder. She also appeared to address the comments about the nature of her relationship with Vice President J.D. Vance. In a preview for the Wednesday, November 5, chat, the mother-of-two was asked how she feels about reports that cameras may be banned from the courtroom for her spouse's accused shooter Tyler Robinson's hearing.

Article continues below advertisement

'Cameras Are Analyzing My Every Move'

Source: @foxnews/youtube Erika Kirk feels cameras are 'analyzing my every move' since husband Charlie Kirk was murdered.

"There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered," she noted to the Fox News star. "There have been cameras all over my friends and family, mourning." "There have been cameras all over me. Analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear," she noted. "We deserve to have cameras in there. Why not be transparent? There's nothing to hide. I know there's not, because I've seen what the case is built on. Let everyone see what true evil is. This is something that could impact a generation and generations to come."

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Gushes Over J.D. Vance's Similarities to Her Late Husband

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Erika Kirk recently gushed that Vice President J.D. Vance has 'similarities' to her late spouse.

As OK! reported, at a Turning Point USA event on Wednesday, October 29, Erika introduced the VP to stage with praise. "When our team asked my dear friend, Vice President J.D. Vance, to speak today, I really prayed on it because, obviously, it’s a very emotional, emotional day," she expressed. "But I could just hear Charlie in my heart. I could just hear him say, ‘Go reclaim that territory, babe.’ The battle’s already won. God’s love conquers. And that’s why I’m here today." "No one will ever replace my husband — but I do see some similarities in J.D.," the new CEO of the organization confessed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance's Touchy Moment

Source: @usatoday/youtube Social media users thought the two were too touchy at a recent outing.

J.D. then came out onstage and the two shared a hug, with his hands on her waist while hers cupped the back of his head — a moment some social media users thought was too close for comfort. "J.D. Vance is going to divorce his Indian wife, distance himself from his family, marry Charlie Kirk’s widow, and position himself as a candidate for the 2028 U.S. presidential election," one person predicted on X, while another wrote, "I'm not saying J.D. Vance & Erika Kirk colluded to kill Charlie. But I am saying [his wife] Usha is toast." "Erika Kirk with an inappropriate greeting in Mississippi — a romantic like bear hug and over the top hair grab on J.D. Vance," a third individual penned. "Too passionate. She has had virtually no grieving period either. Charlie’s parents will not talk to her. Something is up with her..."

Source: mega Some people criticized the VP for confessing he wants wife Usha to covert to his religion.