Adult Star Erika White Reveals How She Went From Patching Holes in Her Wetsuit to Funding Luxury Surf Trips: 'I Was Literally Living on Peanuts'
Oct. 12 2026, Updated 2:18 p.m. ET
Erika White struggled to afford surfing equipment and worked cleaning jobs before OnlyF--- changed her life.
Now, the online star says she earns more than professional surfers and can afford luxury trips and a dream home in Australia.
Erika White Struggled to Make Ends Meet
White originally hoped to turn her passion for surfing into a career.
"I started making a bit of money from brand deals, getting sponsored by wetsuit companies and getting free boards," she exclusively told OK!. "It was going in the direction I wanted it to, but I just wasn't making consistent income. So why I started OnlyF--- was to fund the lifestyle, fund the surfing and the travelling."
Before joining the subscription platform, White lived in a tiny studio beside her family home and relied on Universal Credit.
After paying rent, she had approximately $132 a week left for everything else.
"I was literally living on peanuts," she shared. "I don't even know how I survived."
White went on, "Definitely, there were times throughout trying to make it work before OnlyF---," she said. "It was like, should I get a part-time or even a full-time job working in hospitality, just to get by?"
"I was bloody cleaning toilets. I don't wanna be cleaning someone else's s--- off a bowl. Like, I'd rather just, like, take a s--- picture of myself and sell it," she added.
Online Content Earnings Skyrocket
Even buying essential surfing equipment was difficult, with quality boards costing around $1,320 and winter wetsuits priced at $528.
"I used to be that surfer with holes in my wetsuits," White said. "I'd only have one wetsuit for the whole year, whereas now I have one for each season."
Her finances changed dramatically after joining OnlyF---, with her monthly income eventually climbing from around $6,603 to $66,030 within eight months.
The performer revealed, "Now, I probably make more than pro surfers, and I get to surf and travel and do all these things I love."
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Erika White Funds Luxury Trips and Dream Home
"I'd never been able to afford surf camps, nice ones," she expressed. "I always managed to find a way, but now I'm not stressed out of my mind. I haven't sold everything I own just to fund a trip."
"It sounds silly, but it's literally the basics, like being able to afford petrol to go for a surf," she said.
White can now afford three wave-pool sessions costing more than $132 and even purchased a $396 skateboard to make the journey to the venue easier.
White has also traveled to Hawaii, New York and London, and now rents a home near Byron Bay, Australia, for $1,800 a week.
"I remember driving past the main house to leave the Airbnb, and thinking, 'Oh my God, one day I'd love to live there,'" she said of the property, where she previously stayed in a cabin and filmed some of her first online adult content.
"Then it came up for rent, and I was like, 'Holy s---, I need to rent here.' It was a real full-circle moment," she added.
Erica White Faces Backlash Over Online Content
White has even found a niche among subscribers who specifically enjoy seeing her in surfing gear.
"I've actually got a couple of fans that pay to just see me in a wetsuit," she said. "They're like, 'Don't take it off.' They love the tight neoprene."
However, some followers who originally came for her surfing videos weren't happy about her career change.
"People were like, 'That ruined your whole aesthetic,' or, 'I much preferred it when you just shared surfing,'" she said. "But they don't realize that posting surfing and lifestyle content doesn't pay the bills."