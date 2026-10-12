Adult Star Erika White Reveals How She Went From Patching Holes in Her Wetsuit to Funding Luxury Surf Trips: 'I Was Literally Living on Peanuts'

Erika White revealed how online content creation transformed her finances and helped fund her surfing lifestyle.

Now, the online star says she earns more than professional surfers and can afford luxury trips and a dream home in Australia .

Erika White struggled to afford surfing equipment and worked cleaning jobs before OnlyF--- changed her life.

Erika White said she went from patching holes in her wetsuit to affording new gear for every season.

White originally hoped to turn her passion for surfing into a career.

"I started making a bit of money from brand deals, getting sponsored by wetsuit companies and getting free boards," she exclusively told OK!. "It was going in the direction I wanted it to, but I just wasn't making consistent income. So why I started OnlyF--- was to fund the lifestyle, fund the surfing and the travelling."

Before joining the subscription platform, White lived in a tiny studio beside her family home and relied on Universal Credit.

After paying rent, she had approximately $132 a week left for everything else.

"I was literally living on peanuts," she shared. "I don't even know how I survived."

White went on, "Definitely, there were times throughout trying to make it work before OnlyF---," she said. "It was like, should I get a part-time or even a full-time job working in hospitality, just to get by?"

"I was bloody cleaning toilets. I don't wanna be cleaning someone else's s--- off a bowl. Like, I'd rather just, like, take a s--- picture of myself and sell it," she added.