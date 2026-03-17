Erin Andrews 'Loves' Her Job at FOX — But Wouldn't Rule Out Appearing on a 'Morning Show' 1 Day

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Sports media personality Erin Andrews hinted at a potential career swap in the future. While exclusively chatting with OK!, the longtime Fox Sports commentator, 47, who is headlining the Los Angeles kickoff event alongside Marshawn Lynch, to launch Candy Crush All Stars, bringing primetime sports intensity to a live broadcast booth as everyday players compete for a $1 million prize pool, said that she would consider hosting a morning show if the right opportunity came her way.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Erin Andrews previously co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Although the sports journalist is content at her position of 14 years at Fox Sports, she’s not shutting all doors just yet. “I had a great time guest co-hosting Today with Jenna [Bush Hager], so maybe one day you’ll see me on a morning show,” she teased. “But for now, I’m still looking forward to the NFL seasons ahead.” Andrews confirmed she doesn’t see herself “making any major career moves right now” because she “loves” her job and “team” at Fox.

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Inside Erin Andrews' Prior Hosting Stints

Source: MEGA Erin Andrews may want to host a morning show in the future.

The former Dancing With the Stars alum is no stranger to hosting. During an episode of the "Calm Down" podcast, the sports reporter spoke about filming Fox's game show 99 to Beat. “I’m very nervous, I have a ton of anxiety,” she said at the time. “But I’m excited to get back into that world." “I’m excited to have this opportunity,” she added. “But yeah, we’ll see how it goes. It’s going to be real interesting… It’s with Ken Jeong, also a Fox family member. So I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to run during the football season… really exciting.

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Source: MEGA Erin Andrews previously hosted 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Despite being on the road and working long hours, Andrews remains resolute in keeping her mental health in check. “[I like] working out and moving my body,” she told OK!. “I try to do it every single day to give myself a break and to clear my head.”

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Erin Andrews' Collaboration With Candy Crush

Source: Candy Crush Erin Andrews is partnering with Candy Crush.