Erin Andrews 'Loves' Her Job at FOX — But Wouldn't Rule Out Appearing on a 'Morning Show' 1 Day
March 16 2026, Published 8:43 p.m. ET
Sports media personality Erin Andrews hinted at a potential career swap in the future.
While exclusively chatting with OK!, the longtime Fox Sports commentator, 47, who is headlining the Los Angeles kickoff event alongside Marshawn Lynch, to launch Candy Crush All Stars, bringing primetime sports intensity to a live broadcast booth as everyday players compete for a $1 million prize pool, said that she would consider hosting a morning show if the right opportunity came her way.
Although the sports journalist is content at her position of 14 years at Fox Sports, she’s not shutting all doors just yet.
“I had a great time guest co-hosting Today with Jenna [Bush Hager], so maybe one day you’ll see me on a morning show,” she teased. “But for now, I’m still looking forward to the NFL seasons ahead.”
Andrews confirmed she doesn’t see herself “making any major career moves right now” because she “loves” her job and “team” at Fox.
Inside Erin Andrews' Prior Hosting Stints
The former Dancing With the Stars alum is no stranger to hosting.
During an episode of the "Calm Down" podcast, the sports reporter spoke about filming Fox's game show 99 to Beat.
“I’m very nervous, I have a ton of anxiety,” she said at the time. “But I’m excited to get back into that world."
“I’m excited to have this opportunity,” she added. “But yeah, we’ll see how it goes. It’s going to be real interesting… It’s with Ken Jeong, also a Fox family member. So I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to run during the football season… really exciting.
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Despite being on the road and working long hours, Andrews remains resolute in keeping her mental health in check.
“[I like] working out and moving my body,” she told OK!. “I try to do it every single day to give myself a break and to clear my head.”
Erin Andrews' Collaboration With Candy Crush
The TV personality also keeps her spirits up by playing games. Andrews recently debuted Candy Crush’s All Stars 2026 $1 million showdown with a kickoff event in Los Angeles, Calif., alongside Lynch.
“Honestly, Candy Crush has always been one of those games I come back to when I’ve got a bit of downtime,” she explained. “Whether I’m on the couch after a long day or just looking to switch my brain off for a minute, it’s something fun that keeps me locked in while I try to beat the next level.”
She added, “What I love about this partnership is the competitive side of it. The Candy Crush All Stars tournament brings that same kind of energy I’m used to in sports: people going head-to-head, pushing themselves, trying to come out on top. But the cool thing is anyone who plays Candy Crush Saga can jump in and be part of it. Being part of the launch activation and seeing the excitement from fans made me feel part of something big!”
Andrews has been playing Candy Crush for years — especially during busy travel days. Now, she’s treating a mobile tournament with the same energy she brings to championship sidelines.
From March 5 to April 8, millions worldwide will compete directly in-app for $1 million. This year also ups the stakes with:
New Multiplier Tokens: Limited 10x boosts that can flip leaderboard rankings in seconds.
Life Savers–presented Second Chance Rounds: Giving the Top 3 near-miss players on each leaderboard another shot at advancing (plus branded in-game integration).
A 15-track original All Stars soundtrack: Composed in-house and debuting on Spotify at launch.