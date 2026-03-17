EXCLUSIVE Erin Lichy Says New 'RHONY' Season Will Make People 'Move on' From Comparing Them to the OG's: 'It's Not Always the Easiest' Source: Alex Tamargo of Getty Images/Executive Retail Shops Erin and Abe Lichy speak exclusively with OK! about the upcoming season of 'RHONY,' their marriage, their brand Mezcalum and partnering with Executive Retail Shops. Molly Claire Goddard March 17 2026, Published 8:44 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Erin Lichy is gearing up for her grand return to reality television. Before filming got underway for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York City, the businesswoman and her husband, Abe Lichy, joined forces with Executive Retail Shops in Miami, Fla., to host its second annual World of Wonder event at Casa Neos, where they served up signature Mezcalum cocktails and mingled with over 300 attendees. The couple speaks exclusively with OK! about the highly anticipated season of the Bravo show, living life in the public eye, making time for their marriage, their Mezcal brand and how the partnership with the travel retailer came together.

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Fan Reception and the Upcoming Season of 'RHONY'

Source: Alex Tamargo of Getty Images/Executive Retail Shops Erin Lichy thinks Season 16 will make people 'move on' from comparing the new cast to the OGs.

Erin, along with her previous castmates Sai De Silva and Jessel Taank, will be returning for Season 16 of RHONY. After joining the show in its rebooted form in Season 13, the mother-of-four admits that people trying to contrast the new women with the ones who have come before them can be frustrating. "It's not always the easiest," she shares. "They have compared us to the OGs in an unrealistic way. That being said, I really feel this season people will move on from that!"

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How Their Businesses Have Changed Since 'RHONY' Fame

Source: Alex Tamargo of Getty Images/Executive Retail Shops Erin Lichy finds being a public persona 'empowering.'

While many struggle with the pressure of becoming a public person, Erin has taken to fame with aplomb. "I have become more forward-facing, which has its challenges, but is also very empowering," the matriarch says.

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Marriage and Reality Television

Source: Alex Tamargo of Getty Images/Executive Retail Shops Abe and Erin Lichy say they are 'okay' with not being a 'perfect couple.'

With two seasons under their belt, Erin and Abe have learned that honesty is the best policy when the cameras are rolling. "We are okay not being a perfect couple," she states of their biggest takeaways. "Our flaws don't take away from our strength as a couple, and we'd much rather be open and honest and have backlash than be fake."

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Making Time for One Another

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Source: Alex Tamargo of Getty Images/Executive Retail Shops Abe Lichy and Erin Lichy make each other a 'priority.'

Despite having four children, successful businesses and being television personalities, Erin and Abe put each other first. "We really try to make it a priority," she reveals. "Sometimes it doesn't happen, but for example, coming down to Miami to host this event, we were able to just have fun together, without the kids. We joke that even just a plane ride together is a luxury!"

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Balancing It All

Source: Alex Tamargo of Getty Images/Executive Retail Shops Erin Lichy knows taking care of herself is the key to making it all work.

But how does Erin manage to juggle so much at once? "By being disciplined," she says. "What I've found lately is that when I carve out more time for my mental health through meditating and journaling, I'm actually much better at work and at multitasking!" the star adds.

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How The Mezcal Market Has Changed Since Launching Mezcalum

Source: Alex Tamargo of Getty Images/Executive Retail Shops Erin and Abe Lichy launched Mezcalum in 2023.

Since launching Mezcalum in 2023, Erin and Abe have seen the Mezcal market gain more notoriety. "We’re seeing Mezcal continue to grow and thrive as a category due, in large part, to consumers shifting toward premiumization and caring about what their bodies consume," the father-of-four explains. "People are becoming much more aware of what they're consuming," Erin says. "Gone are the days when you'd go to a bar and order a tequila soda. People are requesting specific types of alcohol in their drinks because they're becoming more mindful about what the ingredients are. I think that's why we've been so successful. Mezcalum is a 100 percent additive-free, clean spirit. It's part of the better-for-you movement, and people are catching on. It's super exciting."

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Partnering With Executive Retail Shops

Source: Alex Tamargo of Getty Images/Executive Retail Shops Erin and Abe Lichy hosted Executive Retail Shop's annual World of Wonder event at Casa Neos.