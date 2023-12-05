Ernest Sturm: Elevating Luxury Brands to New Levels

When Ernest Sturm arrived in Los Angeles, he was surrounded by a vast network of creative entrepreneurs. Rather than shrink, he sensed “endless opportunities” that made him feel like he “could accomplish anything” and dove right in.

At only 22 years old, he moved into the luxury events marketing space, founding Runaway Waiters in 2017, a company that provides top models for high-end events. In doing so, Sturm found a unique niche, and the company immediately took off, quickly becoming one of the leading events marketing companies in the US.

Runway Waiters, which is still going strong today, catapulted Sturm into the limelight and allowed him to build strong relationships with the likes of Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton, Ferrari, and Rolls Royce.