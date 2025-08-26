REALITY TV NEWS Drama Explodes: Ethan Plath's Ex-Wife Olivia Accuses Him of Making Gun Violence Threats and Bullying Someone During Filming of Reality Show in Shocking Audio Clip Source: @oliviamarieplath/Instagram; @ethan.plath/Instagram Ethan Plath's ex-wife Olivia accused him of making gun violence threats and bullying someone during the filming of their reality show. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 26 2025, Published 9:31 a.m. ET

Welcome to Plathville alum Olivia Plath, who filed for divorce from Ethan Plath in 2024, took to TikTok with some shocking allegations against TLC and her former husband. “During the filming process for Seasons 5 and 6, I immediately made D aware about various threats and problematic and aggressive behavior from Ethan Plath,” she wrote over audio of a conversation between her and Ethan discussing who he would “kill” amid Olivia changing as a person.

Olivia Plath Believed Ethan's Threats 'Were Credible'

“I was under the impression that these threats were escalated to TLC to ensure the safety of the cast and crew,” she continued. Olivia noted she learned “recently” the reports “were never passed on to the network,” which she said was a “potentially dangerous oversight that could have resulted in physical harm.” “When I shared these concerns with D, I emphasized that I believed these threats were credible and that he had the means and opportunity to carry them out,” she continued. “On March 11th, 2023, Ethan told me that he wanted to shoot D and J with a gun because he perceived they were responsible for my departure from Christian fundamentalism.”

Olivia Plath Claimed Ethan 'Displayed Angry and Irresponsible Behavior With Firearms'

Source: @ethan.plath/Instagram Olivia Plath said Ethan described 'gun violence in the news cycle' as being 'necessary.'

She stated she has “recorded audio” on her phone of the “aftermath” of their discussion, in which he allegedly made the threats. Olivia said, “He acknowledged his desire and threat to shoot them.” Olivia noted Ethan “displayed angry and irresponsible behavior with firearms” and listed a few examples, which included him allegedly stealing a gun that she owned and keeping it loaded under their mattress without her knowledge or consent, in addition to “describing gun violence in the news cycle as events that were ‘necessary.’”

Ethan Plath's Alleged Interactions With Guns

Source: @oliviamarieplath/Instagram After he said he wanted a divorce, Olivia Plath alleged Ethan said he was going to 'go buy guns' as they 'were needed to restore order.'

“For example,” she wrote, “he said, ‘Good, it’s about time someone did something about those people,’ referring to the Club Q anti-LBGTQ-motivated hate crime/mass shooting that occurred on November 19, 2022, tragically taking five lives.” She also claimed he held a gun while watching TV and mimed “shooting characters on a show that he did not like”: Black Americans. Oliva shared that when he told her he wanted a divorce, he said he was leaving their apartment to “go buy guns” as they “were needed ‘to restore order.’”

Olivia Plath's Concerns Regarding Ethan Were 'Dismissed'

Source: @ethan.plath/Instagram Olivia Plath revealed her concerns about Ethan were 'dismissed.'