Drama Explodes: Ethan Plath's Ex-Wife Olivia Accuses Him of Making Gun Violence Threats and Bullying Someone During Filming of Reality Show in Shocking Audio Clip
Welcome to Plathville alum Olivia Plath, who filed for divorce from Ethan Plath in 2024, took to TikTok with some shocking allegations against TLC and her former husband.
“During the filming process for Seasons 5 and 6, I immediately made D aware about various threats and problematic and aggressive behavior from Ethan Plath,” she wrote over audio of a conversation between her and Ethan discussing who he would “kill” amid Olivia changing as a person.
Olivia Plath Believed Ethan's Threats 'Were Credible'
“I was under the impression that these threats were escalated to TLC to ensure the safety of the cast and crew,” she continued. Olivia noted she learned “recently” the reports “were never passed on to the network,” which she said was a “potentially dangerous oversight that could have resulted in physical harm.” “When I shared these concerns with D, I emphasized that I believed these threats were credible and that he had the means and opportunity to carry them out,” she continued. “On March 11th, 2023, Ethan told me that he wanted to shoot D and J with a gun because he perceived they were responsible for my departure from Christian fundamentalism.”
Olivia Plath Claimed Ethan 'Displayed Angry and Irresponsible Behavior With Firearms'
She stated she has “recorded audio” on her phone of the “aftermath” of their discussion, in which he allegedly made the threats.
Olivia said, “He acknowledged his desire and threat to shoot them.”
Olivia noted Ethan “displayed angry and irresponsible behavior with firearms” and listed a few examples, which included him allegedly stealing a gun that she owned and keeping it loaded under their mattress without her knowledge or consent, in addition to “describing gun violence in the news cycle as events that were ‘necessary.’”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ethan Plath's Alleged Interactions With Guns
“For example,” she wrote, “he said, ‘Good, it’s about time someone did something about those people,’ referring to the Club Q anti-LBGTQ-motivated hate crime/mass shooting that occurred on November 19, 2022, tragically taking five lives.”
She also claimed he held a gun while watching TV and mimed “shooting characters on a show that he did not like”: Black Americans.
Oliva shared that when he told her he wanted a divorce, he said he was leaving their apartment to “go buy guns” as they “were needed ‘to restore order.’”
Olivia Plath's Concerns Regarding Ethan Were 'Dismissed'
She said she “reported several of the incidents” to D and “noted several times” she didn’t feel safe around Ethan. Olivia also claimed she brought up Ethan’s “threats about shooting J and D" during one of her “couch interviews in or about March 2023.”
Olivia detailed D “dismissed” her concerns, explaining “she didn’t believe Ethan meant what he said.” While she trusted D would report what she’d said to the network, she said she was not asked any further questions and “anything related to his threats of gun-related violence was edited out of the interview.”
To date, no comments have been made by Ethan or the network regarding Olivia’s allegations.