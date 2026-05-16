Ethan Zohn Reveals How His 'Survivor' Journey Helped Him Through His Cancer Battle: 'It Puts Things Into Perspective'

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Ethan Zohn is a survivor in every sense of the word. After winning Survivor: Africa in 2001, the motivational speaker used his grit and determination to overcome a rare form of cancer called CD20-positive Hodgkin's lymphoma twice. Zohn spoke exclusively with OK! at the Survivor 50 Watch Party at Game On! in Boston about how his time on the hit CBS show helped him navigate his health battles, who he wants to see win the show's current installment, who he thinks is the best player of all time and the genesis of his Reality Run Club events.

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How 'Survivor' Helped Him Through Multiple Cancer Battles

Source: Mel Tata Photography Ethan Zohn said his cancer battle put everything into 'perspective.'

Following his television victory, the former soccer player navigated two cancer battles in 2010 and 2011. "It puts things in perspective," Zohn says. "People always ask me, 'What's more difficult? Beating cancer or winning Survivor?' Obviously, with one, you're playing for your life and the other you're playing for a million bucks. But I do think, because I went through Survivor Africa, I pushed my body, my mind and my spirit to the absolute limit for 39 days, I knew how far you could push your body." "[Being on the show] was so hard," he admits. "Harder than any other thing I've ever done. But going through that before I went through cancer, I was like, 'Oh, I know how weak and tired I can be.' Putting it that way was great. That was a good experience because I parlayed that into my fight."

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Who Does He Want to See Win 'Survivor' Season 50?

Source: Mel Tata Photography Ethan Zohn wants an 'old school' player to win 'Survivor 50.'

For Zohn's big event at Fenway, he was joined by Survivor alums Wendell Holland and Charlie Davis, as well as current contestant Aubry Bracco. "I want an old school player to win," the star reveals of who could come out victorious this year. "I'm going to go with Cirie [Fields]. I would love it if Cirie could pull this one out."

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Who He Thinks Is the Best 'Survivor' Player He's Ever Played With

Source: MEGA Ethan Zohn praised 'Boston' Rob Mariano.

In 2004, Zohn returned to the series for their All-Star season and again for the Winners at War edition in 2020. For the 40th season, the athlete competed against the alumnus he considers the best competitor he’s ever faced. "Boston Rob [Mariano]," he reveals. "He played an incredible game. That was his best season of Survivor. He should have won. There was a bitter jury. Obviously, he's won twice. He was an incredible player on that season."

How Reality Run Club Got Started

Source: Mel Tata Photography Ethan Zohn and other 'Survivor' alums started the Reality Run Club.