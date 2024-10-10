Ethel Kennedy, Widow of Robert Kennedy, Dead at 96 After She Was Hospitalized for a Stroke

Earlier this week, on October 8, Joe said his grandmother "suffered" the health scare in her sleep.

“She has had a great summer and transition into fall,” the statement from the famous family began. “Every day she enjoyed time with her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was able to get out on the water, visit the pier, and enjoy many lunches and dinners with family. It has been a gift to all of us and to her as well.”

However, things took a turn for the worse.

"She was brought to an area hospital, where she is now receiving treatment," the blurb ontinued. "She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible, and she is surrounded by family. She is, as you may know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life. We are here looking after her."