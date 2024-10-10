Ethel Kennedy, Widow of Robert Kennedy, Dead at 96 After She Was Hospitalized for a Stroke
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert Kennedy, has died at the age of 96 years old after having a stroke earlier this week.
"It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother, Ethel Kennedy," former Representative Joe Kennedy III, her grandson, announced Thursday, October 10. "She died this morning from complications related to a stroke suffered last week."
Earlier this week, on October 8, Joe said his grandmother "suffered" the health scare in her sleep.
“She has had a great summer and transition into fall,” the statement from the famous family began. “Every day she enjoyed time with her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was able to get out on the water, visit the pier, and enjoy many lunches and dinners with family. It has been a gift to all of us and to her as well.”
However, things took a turn for the worse.
"She was brought to an area hospital, where she is now receiving treatment," the blurb ontinued. "She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible, and she is surrounded by family. She is, as you may know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life. We are here looking after her."
Earlier this year, Ethel celebrated her 96th birthday surrounded by her loved ones. "Happy 96th to the World’s most amazing Gramma!! 🎂," Joe wrote alongside the special moment.
"Today is my mom's 96th birthday!" Ethel's daughter Kerry wrote at the time. "To celebrate her, please listen to this great song that @taylorswift13 wrote about my parents!"
Ethel and RFK got married in 1950 and share 11 children, including Robert Jr. and Kerry. He was killed in 1968.
At the time, Ethel was pregnant with daughter Rory. However, she soldiered on, going on to found the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights.
She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Barack Obama in 2014.