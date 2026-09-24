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'Euphoria' Costars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Alexa Demie Have Night Out in NYC Amid Sydney Sweeney Feud Rumors

Split image of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are rumored to be engaged in a feud, but the latter insists nothing could be farther from the truth.

Sept. 24 2026, Published 3:36 p.m. ET

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Three Euphoria stars recently went out to dinner, but it's the absence of one castmate that seems to have gotten people reading between the lines.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Alexa Demie were spotted together on September 11 at Brooklyn's Rule of Thirds, marking a small reunion just three months after wrapping the final season of Euphoria.

However, Sydney Sweeney was nowhere in sight.

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The Trio Kept the Reunion Low-Key

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Split image of Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Alexa Demie.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Alexa Demie dined at the Japanese restaurant together.

Zendaya arrived with security by her side, wearing a long-sleeved red top, white trousers and black loafers.

Schafer went with a flowing black dress, black sunglasses and a patterned shoulder bag.

Demie kept it simple in a white tank top, holding onto her sunglasses as cameras flashed outside.

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Zendaya Showed Off a Brand-New Look

Image of Zendaya.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya's short hairstyle was a sharp departure from her usual bixie.

The gathering also marked Zendaya's shortest haircut in years. The actress had an ear-grazing pixie with soft, textured waves, according to photos shared by Daily Mail.

It's a sharp turn from the bixie she's worn since early 2026, and it lands during an already busy stretch for the Greatest Showman alum. The 29-year-old has The Drama, The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three and Spider-Man: Brand New Day all set for release this year.

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Sweeney Has Already Pushed Back on the Feud Rumors

Image of Sydney Sweeney.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney explicitly denied the existence of any conflict between her and Zendaya.

The four-year gap between Euphoria's second and third seasons fueled plenty of speculation about behind-the-scenes friction among the show's busiest stars.

Sweeney addressed the chatter head-on during an appearance on Vanity Fair's "Little Gold Men" podcast in June.

"We all grew up together on this show, so it's honestly crazy to watch how much social media and the press spin things," she said.

She also shot down the idea that scheduling conflicts were behind the delay. "I was in first position to HBO," Sweeney said. "So the moment they say, 'Hey, this is the first day of filming,' I'm legally not allowed to do anything else. So my schedule doesn't affect the show."

"And so that was funny to watch everybody spin narratives on it," she added.

A Castmate Backed Up Her Account

Image of Jessica Blair Herman.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Blair Herman said that Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have a 'beautiful working relationship.'

Jessica Blair Herman, who joined Euphoria for its third season as a neighbor to Sweeney and Jacob Elordi's characters, was asked directly whether the cast got along during an appearance on Good Day New York in April.

"They really did," Herman said. "And I'm not just saying that."

She added, "They've created this beautiful working relationship, and everyone wants to do the work, to come in and do the job."

Herman offered a simple explanation for why Rue and Cassie rarely cross paths onscreen. "They're not sharing scenes. Their storylines are very separate, you're shooting on different days and stuff," she said.

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