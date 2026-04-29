Sydney Sweeney's Expressive Facial Lines on 'Euphoria' Ignite Debate Over Cosmetic Procedures in Hollywood: 'Actors Shouldn't Have Botox'

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Sydney Sweeney's apparent lack of Botox sparked quite a debate on social media after the latest episode of Euphoria. The actress, 28, who portrays Cassie Howard on the HBO show, saw her character tie the knot with Jacob Elordi's Nate Jacobs during the Sunday, April 26, episode of Euphoria.

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Sydney Sweeney's Onscreen Wedding Sparked Botox Debate

Source: HBO Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie Howard walked down the aisle during the April 26 episode of 'Euphoria.'

During the ceremony, Sweeney's character is angrily confronted by the wife of one of her husband's friends (Jessica Blair), who has just learned Elordi, 28, lost their "child's college fund" in a bad investment. The scene went viral on social media, not for the on-screen blowup, but for TikTok users comparing actresses allegedly with Botox to those without it. Critics claimed The Housemaid actress was able to freely move her face and show more emotion than the actress opposite her.

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@evie.magazine A scene from Euphoria Season 3 is going viral as viewers point out how noticeably different actors look, sparking debate over how things like Botox and cosmetic tweaks are changing the feel of on-screen performances. Do you agree? #euphoria #cassie #sydneysweeney #botox #acting ♬ original sound - Evie Magazine Source: Evie Magazine/TikTok Sydney Sweeney performance on 'Euphoria' sparked a debate about cosmetic procedures in Hollywood.

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Sydney Sweeney Had 'Ability' to Move Her Face

Source: HBO Social media claimed Jessica Blair's alleged Botox use caused her to show less emotion in her face.

"Fillers are actually crazy because with Sydney's acting, you can literally see that Cassie doesn't care in her facial expressions, but the other lady's face doesn't move at all," one creator said in a TikTok video. "If you watched without sound, you wouldn't know she was mad." The video's creator claimed Sweeney easily showed a confused expression because she had the "ability to move the muscles" in her face.

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'Euphoria' Fans Debated Use of Cosmetic Procedures in Hollywood

Source: HBO Fans debated on social media whether actors should be actively using Botox.

Online users debated the use of fillers in the comments section, with one observer writing, "Being a good actor involves good facial expressions, big ones and more importantly the very subtle ones. An actor should absolutely be able to move their face in a way to convey whatever emotion is needed in a scene." "Actors shouldn’t have Botox the whole point of their career is to be able to depict emotion," a second critic said, while another added, "Her facial expressions were everything, I’ll have to give it to Sydney.. she ate."

Sydney Sweeney Broke Her Silence on Cosmetic Procedures

Source: HBO Sydney Sweeney confirmed in December 2025 that she's never underdone any cosmetic procedures.