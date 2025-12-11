or
Sydney Sweeney Reveals Whether She's Had Work Done on Her Chest During Shocking Lie Detector Test: Watch

Sydney Sweeney gave a truthful response about whether she's gotten a chest augmentation during a lie detector test.

Dec. 11 2025

Sydney Sweeney finally addressed rumors about getting work done on her chest.

During a Thursday, December 11, Vanity Fair Lie Detector Test, the actress, 28, revealed whether she has ever gone under the knife.

Sweeney’s The Housemaid costar Amanda Seyfried brought the controversy to her attention.

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried took a lie detector test.

“There’s been a question on everyone’s mind recently, and I just have to ask. Are your b---- real?” she asked.

“Yes!” Sweeney laughed.

The Mean Girls alum doubled down on her inquiry, asking whether she’s “ever had any work done on them.”

“No, I’ve never gotten any work done anywhere,” the Euphoria alum replied, with the lie detector test confirming she was telling the truth.

The 40-year-old asked whether she could “touch” her friend’s b------, to which she agreed.

Sydney Sweeney Insists She's 'Never Gotten Work Done'

Image of Sydney Sweeney insisted she has never gone under the knife.
Source: Vanity Fair/YouTube

Sydney Sweeney insisted she has never gone under the knife.

Sweeney previously addressed the plastic surgery buzz in a December 4 interview.

“I have never gotten work done,” she insisted. “I am so scared of needles. You have no idea.”

Sydney Sweeney

Image of Sydney Sweeney called out haters who think she got work done.
Sydney Sweeney called out haters who think she got work done.

The blonde beauty called out haters for comparing photos of her from when she was younger to now, assuming the difference in her appearance was due to cosmetic procedures.

“You guys, you cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting,” she declared. “Of course I’m going to look different. Everybody on social media is insane.”

Sweeney claimed that if she had gotten plastic surgery, her “face would be even,” as a wakeboarding accident she suffered as a kid caused one of her eyelids to be “open a little more than the other.”

Image of Sydney Sweeney almost got plastic surgery in high school.
Sydney Sweeney almost got plastic surgery in high school.

In October, the White Lotus star told another outlet that people would try to pressure her into getting work done to balance her face.

“I have very strong eyebrow muscles,” she emphasized. “And I had someone tell me to fix my face, or else I’m not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16!”

Sydney Sweeney Almost Got Plastic Surgery

Image of Sydney Sweeney was 'uncomfortable' about her b---- size at one point.
Sydney Sweeney was 'uncomfortable' about her b----- size at one point.

When Sweeney was in high school, she almost went through with getting plastic surgery.

“I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my b---- were,” she said in a December 2023 interview. “I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a b--- job to make them smaller. My mom told me, ‘Don’t do it. You’ll regret it in college.’ And I’m so glad I didn’t. I like them. They’re my best friends.”

