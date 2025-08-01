Eva Amurri Is 'Interested' in Filming a Reality Show With Her Family: 'I'm Open-Minded'

Article continues below advertisement

Eva Amurri isn't afraid of putting her life out in the open, which is why she's not opposed to having her own reality show one day. "I would be interested in that. I did shoot one that followed a group of women in my area, and my family was a little bit more involved in that — and that was something I think would be really fun. I'm kind of open-minded. For me, it has to do more with who's making it than what it is. I think it would depend on how comfortable I felt with who was making it and what they were making, but honestly, I put so much of myself out there. People are always like, 'Would that be scary?' I'm like, 'Not more scary than everything else I've done.' I don't know what it is about me that makes me feel comfortable being vulnerable," the star, 40, exclusively tells OK! while dishing about The Westport Project, a web series that combines her passion for home design with her love for film as she brings the world along on a reconstruction project full of design build excellence.

Source: Julia D'Agostino Eva Amurri shares three kids with her ex.

For as long as she can remember, the actress, who shares daughter Marlowe and sons Major and Mateo with her ex Kyle Martino, has always felt at ease with others. "I feel more comfortable with myself, and it helps me work through things. It helps me heal," Amurri, who first began her career by writing her blog, Happily Eva After, in 2015, shares. "My blog blew up because I talked about having a miscarriage. Nobody was talking about those things, and the statistics are one in four women has a miscarriage. I was like, 'Where are all these people?' I felt so alone, so I shared it in detail about what I was thinking and experiencing, and I was very healed by the community that reached out to me through that experience." "That set the tone of what Happily Eva After is all about: sharing the good, the bad and the ugly, the uncomfortable, awkward and sometimes taboo. Nobody talks about getting divorced, co-parenting, but I really found comfort in the community. It breaks my heart thinking that people are going through these things all alone. When I was getting divorced, I had no examples. I had no idea what I was on embarking on, so that's the ethos of my entire brand," she continues. "I feel a lot of connection to the idea of sharing myself so that people who are going through the same thing feel a little bit less alone."

Source: Julia D'Agostino Eva Amurri resides in Westport, Conn., with her family.

Since the mom-of-three doesn't hold back about her life, it was a no-brainer for her to create her new web series The Westport Project, which premiered on Thursday, June 26.

In the show, the lifestyle influencer — whose mother is Susan Sarandon — partners with Chris O'Dell of The O'Dell Group to construct a smart home living space with a net-zero focus. "The last several years since I've been a homeowner, I've shared my personal interior design style with my readership. There's been an emphasis on design because that's what people want to see, so that sort of grew into me creating content and putting a larger emphasis in general on my home life," she explains. "About a year ago, I launched The Happily Eva After Collection for Benchmade Modern, which has been so fun! It's a modular collection that is super family-friendly, and as your family grows or you move, you can add to it or subtract. From there, I always had real estate in the back of my mind, and I have this longstanding friendship with The O'Dell Group, as they renovated our first home in Westport, Conn. It's a make-or-break relationship, and we found ways that our values really align. Chris O'Dell, who heads up The O'Dell Group, always wanted to build a really innovative, smart home. He was like, 'Listen, I think we should partner on this. You're an expert in all things home, and you have so much data when it comes to what families want and what people are clicking on.' I was like, 'I'll make it even more crazy and complicated: what if we film a TV show about it?'"

Source: Julia D'Agostino The star's new show focuses on real estate.

According to the lifestyle blogger, she would say it's a sort of like a reality show, similar to Southern Charm in the sense that Westport is the character in the show. "Chris and I have this older brother, younger sister relationship, and so I think viewers will enjoy not only watching a house being built from the ground up — and a really innovative one at that — but also just following along with the fun personalities that are involved in this show," she says. Fortunately, Amurri's three kiddos are also all for being in front of the camera. "They loved it!" she notes of their time on the show. "My kids love being on Instagram. They are all super extroverted and love the arts. They were excited to bring their personalities to it," she states. "They are not on it a ton, but they were excited. They enjoy all of this. If they were like, 'I hate this,' you wouldn't see them, obviously."

Amurri will also pay them if they shoot a big campaign. "I want them to know they're working and that's something you should get compensated for," she dishes. "They are never part of it when they don't want to be." Amurri's husband, Ian Hock, also pops in from time to time. "We have a couple of episodes that are just deep dives on Chris and his company, and then deep dives on me, my company and family. That episode will be very family heavy, but he's on it a little bit," she says. "He knows what he's doing. It's so funny, he's actually so funny on camera and very quick-witted. He loves supporting me and being a part of it. He's excited about the project too because he loves real estate!"

Source: Julia D'Agostino Eva Amurri shot the show with Chris O'Dell.

