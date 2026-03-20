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Eva Longoria Showcases Sofía Vergara's Assets in Saucy Photo as 'Modern Family' Star Flaunts Cleavage in Low-Cut Top

Composite photo of Sofia Vergara and Eva Longoria
Source: mega;@sofiavergara/instagram

Eva Longoria made sure to point out her pal Sofía Vergara's assets as the 'Modern Family' star rocked a low-cut shirt.

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March 20 2026, Updated 5:12 p.m. ET

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That's what friends are for?

Eva Longoria and Sofía Vergara had everyone laughing — and looking — when the former posted a cheeky selfie as she celebrated her pal's March 15 birthday on Thursday, March 19.

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Eva Longoria Shows Off Sofía Vergara's Chest

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Photo of Eva Longoria playfully showed off Sofía Vergara's chest in a new selfie.
Source: @sofiavergara/instagram

Eva Longoria playfully showed off Sofía Vergara's chest in a new selfie.

"Perfect night celebrating this amazing girl! Luv u @evalongoria ❤️ feliz cumpleaños!" the Modern Family alum, 53, captioned her post.

In the saucy snap, Vergara flaunted cleavage in a low-cut sleeveless top, with one strap slipped off her shoulder. Longoria, 51, flashed a smile and put one her hands below her friend's chest, as if she was showcasing Vergara's assets.

"Te amo guapa!!!" the Desperate Housewives actress wrote in the comments section, which roughly translates to, "I love you, beautiful!"

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Eva Longoria Celebrates Her 51st Birthday

Photo of Eva Longoria celebrated her 51st birthday with friends.
Source: @evalongoria/instagram

Eva Longoria celebrated her 51st birthday with friends.

Fans loved the snap, with one person commenting, "The most beautiful woman ❤️."

"Mis dos favoritas foreverrr😍🔥," another person penned, while a third said, "I don't know which of the two is more beautiful.... some [bombshells] ❤️ 🔥."

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Photo of The star had more than one celebration to mark the occasion.
Source: mega

The star had more than one celebration to mark the occasion.

Longoria posted more photos from her celebrations via social media on Friday, March 20, where stars like makeup mogul Anastasia Soare and Eiza Gonzalez were in attendance.

"Felt all the birthday love all week 🥰💖 thank you to everyone who celebrated me and wished me a happy birthday," she wrote alongside the pictures. "I can’t wait to see what this trip around the sun brings ✨."

"Happy bday queen," Irina Shayk commented on the upload, while Melanie Griffith gushed, "Happy Birthday Beautiful! So sorry I missed seeing you!! ❤️💫❤️💫❤️💥."

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Photo of Eva Longoria shares son Santiago with husband José Bastón.
Source: @evalongoria/instagram

Eva Longoria shares son Santiago with husband José Bastón.

Longoria appeared to have several different parties, including one that was set up by an event planner, where she dazzled in a beige dress while mingling with her pals.

In addition, the mom-of-one shared a snap with her and husband José Bastón's 7-year-old son, Santiago.

In the cute photo, the brunette beauty kissed her little one's head as he held a "birthday queen" balloon.

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Photo of 'I was really blessed to have my child later in life,' the actress gushed of motherhood.
Source: @evalongoria/instagram

'I was really blessed to have my child later in life,' the actress gushed of motherhood.

In November 2025, the former soap opera star explained why she has no regrets about waiting until her 40s to become a mother.

"You have so much more wisdom and patience when you become a mother in your forties. It was all about me for so long. Forty years of me was enough time, so because I had traveled, I’d done everything I needed to do for my career," she told The Times. "Now everything I do is just icing on the cake and I get to do that with my son."

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