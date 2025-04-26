Sofía Vergara Wears Tight Lace Bustier Top During Girls' Night in Spain: Hot Photos
Sofía Vergara in a bustier never disappoints.
The Modern Family star looked stunning as she celebrated with a group of girlfriends on vacation in Spain. Vergara has shared several Instagram posts since she touched down in Madrid.
On Friday, April 25, the actress was joined by Eva Longoria, among others. Vergara wore a black and nude bustier with lace trim and black embroidered flowers. She paired the racy top with oversized jeans.
“Madrid night con estos mujerones!! Bellas!” she captioned the post, which translates to, “Madrid night with these women!! Beautiful ones!”
On the same evening, Vergara posed next to her “favorite Spaniards.” In the photo, the actress had friends Luis Balaguer and Alejandro Asen standing beside her.
Vergara’s sultry photos from Spain come days after she posed poolside in a thong bikini. As her iconic curves were exposed, the Griselda star held a product from Toty, her skincare line that helps defy aging from sun damage.
“In my 20’s I realized that the sun was the enemy of youthful skin. From that day on, I made suncare my number one priority. I created Toty to redefine suncare to provide an easy system to protect and correct against sun-aging caused by sun damage to achieve your healthiest and most gorgeous skin,” the entrepreneur penned on the official Toty website.
In 2024, Vergara spoke with People about what aging means to her. Despite not looking the way she did when she was in the beginning stages of her career, the star said she doesn’t think she’ll have the “courage” to rock a head full of all-white hair as she gets older.
She continued to tell the publication that she blames her Colombian roots for prioritizing her looks. “I think because I’m Latin, we always grow up thinking about looking good, doing your hair, your makeup. It’s something that makes you feel good,” she said. “I love beauty products. I love makeup, I love clothes. And I think now that I’m older, it’s great, because you know exactly what you like, what looks good on you, what doesn’t look good on you. I don’t do what is in fashion. I just do what feels good, makes me feel confident and beautiful.”
Though she loves her long brunette hair, the 52-year-old added that she has considered cutting it. “In Latin America, I mean, they used to tell you that once you hit 40, you’re not supposed to have this crazy long hair. So I’m always thinking, like, ‘Is it time? Is it time to cut it?’ I don’t know; I don’t want to feel like old-fashioned [with] short hair," she said.