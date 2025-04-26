Sofía Vergara Wears Tight Lace Bustier Top During Girls' Night in Spain: Hot Photos

In 2024, Vergara spoke with People about what aging means to her. Despite not looking the way she did when she was in the beginning stages of her career, the star said she doesn’t think she’ll have the “courage” to rock a head full of all-white hair as she gets older.

She continued to tell the publication that she blames her Colombian roots for prioritizing her looks. “I think because I’m Latin, we always grow up thinking about looking good, doing your hair, your makeup. It’s something that makes you feel good,” she said. “I love beauty products. I love makeup, I love clothes. And I think now that I’m older, it’s great, because you know exactly what you like, what looks good on you, what doesn’t look good on you. I don’t do what is in fashion. I just do what feels good, makes me feel confident and beautiful.”