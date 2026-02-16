Eva Mendes Ditches Pants in Rare, Sizzling Tribute to Partner Ryan Gosling: Photos
Feb. 16 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET
Eva Mendes wasn't afraid to bare it all in a sizzling tribute dedicated to her partner, Ryan Gosling.
"For my Valentine ♥️," Mendes, 51, captioned a series of photos posted via Instagram on Friday, February 13.
Eva Mendes Ditched Her Pants
In the photo series, the Cuban actress ditched her pants, daring only to wear an oversized T-shirt promoting her beau's latest film, Project Hail Mary, set to hit theaters on March 20.
Mendes rocked a full-glam look, with smoky eyeliner and bold, defined lips, as she playfully showed off her toned legs while jumping on the bed.
Fans Were Obsessed With Eva Mendes' Tribute to Ryan Gosling
Fans were obsessed with Mendes' sweet but subtle support for The Notebook actor, 45.
"LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS! Your constant support for your man is so beautiful ❤️," one admirer wrote in the comments section, while another added, "What beautiful words Eva, love the T-Shirt you look ready for your date, Happy Valentines you two."
"Love the recent love you are showing!! We all want to see more of your beautiful love story!!" a third fan gushed.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Keep Relationship Out of Spotlight
Gosling and Mendes are known to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. The pair met on the set of their 2011 film The Place Beyond the Pines.
“I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with," the actor told Hello three years after the movie's release, adding that his favorite quality about his partner is that "she’s Eva Mendes."
Since sparking their romance more than a decade ago, the pair welcomed two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.
Ryan Gosling Thanked Eva Mendes at the Golden Globes
Over the years, the stars have rarely publicly declared their love for each other, though Gosling notably did so in his acceptance speech at the 2017 Golden Globes for his performance in La La Land.
“You don’t get here without staying on top of a mountain of people,” the actor told the audience. “I would just like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer.”
He continued, “If she hadn’t taken all that on so I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today so, sweetheart, thank you."