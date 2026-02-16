Eva Mendes Ditches Pants in Rare, Sizzling Tribute to Partner Ryan Gosling: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Eva Mendes wasn't afraid to bare it all in a sizzling tribute dedicated to her partner, Ryan Gosling. "For my Valentine ♥️," Mendes, 51, captioned a series of photos posted via Instagram on Friday, February 13.

Eva Mendes Ditched Her Pants

Source: @evamendes/Instagram Eva Mendes dared to bare it all while sharing a sweet tribute dedicated to Ryan Gosling.

In the photo series, the Cuban actress ditched her pants, daring only to wear an oversized T-shirt promoting her beau's latest film, Project Hail Mary, set to hit theaters on March 20. Mendes rocked a full-glam look, with smoky eyeliner and bold, defined lips, as she playfully showed off her toned legs while jumping on the bed.

Fans Were Obsessed With Eva Mendes' Tribute to Ryan Gosling

Source: @evamendes/Instagram Fans were obsessed with Eva Mendes' subtle tribute to Ryan Gosling.

Fans were obsessed with Mendes' sweet but subtle support for The Notebook actor, 45. "LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS! Your constant support for your man is so beautiful ❤️," one admirer wrote in the comments section, while another added, "What beautiful words Eva, love the T-Shirt you look ready for your date, Happy Valentines you two." "Love the recent love you are showing!! We all want to see more of your beautiful love story!!" a third fan gushed.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Keep Relationship Out of Spotlight

Source: MEGA Ryan Gosling and Eva Mends met on the set of the 2011 film 'The Place Beyond the Pines.'

Gosling and Mendes are known to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. The pair met on the set of their 2011 film The Place Beyond the Pines. “I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with," the actor told Hello three years after the movie's release, adding that his favorite quality about his partner is that "she’s Eva Mendes." Since sparking their romance more than a decade ago, the pair welcomed two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

Ryan Gosling Thanked Eva Mendes at the Golden Globes

Source: MEGA Ryan Gosling praised Eva Mendes during his Golden Globes speech in 2017.