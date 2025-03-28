Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' 2 Daughters 'Are Finally Interested in Travel': 'They’re Not Going to Let This Special Opportunity Go to Waste'

The confidante explained: "It really comes down to scheduling for him and Eva, because their kids are going to continue to go to school in Southern California. If Ryan’s doing a movie in England, it has to be shot in the summer and the whole family goes with him, which is what they did the last two years when he made The Fall Guy in Australia and Operation: Hail Mary in England last summer."

“No matter what, they’re going back to Europe this year and they’re turning it into a real family tradition after the very positive time they had over there last year," the source mentioned. "Any filming Ryan does this coming year has to fit into those plans because his and Eva’s kids, and their continuing enrichment, is the family’s number one priority."