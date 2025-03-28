Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' 2 Daughters 'Are Finally Interested in Travel': 'They’re Not Going to Let This Special Opportunity Go to Waste'
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes and their two daughters, Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8, are ready to see the world!
The longtime lovers — who have kept a very private life since their relationship began in 2011 — have a newfound focus on traveling with their children ever since they had a "very positive" experience spending the summer in Europe last year while Gosling filmed Operation: Hail Mary in England.
"The cold, hard business reality for Ryan is that even though he doesn’t have his next film fully locked in, he knows he’s going to be making a lot more movies overseas in the coming years, especially in England," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Gosling — who is rumored to be joining Shawn Levy's latest Star Wars project with Disney.
"No matter what happens with his tentative plans to do a Star Wars movie in the next year," the Barbie actor is committed to making sure his schedule aligns with soaking up as much family time as possible, the insider said.
The confidante explained: "It really comes down to scheduling for him and Eva, because their kids are going to continue to go to school in Southern California. If Ryan’s doing a movie in England, it has to be shot in the summer and the whole family goes with him, which is what they did the last two years when he made The Fall Guy in Australia and Operation: Hail Mary in England last summer."
“No matter what, they’re going back to Europe this year and they’re turning it into a real family tradition after the very positive time they had over there last year," the source mentioned. "Any filming Ryan does this coming year has to fit into those plans because his and Eva’s kids, and their continuing enrichment, is the family’s number one priority."
- Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Ready To Ditch Hollywood To Head To Actor's Native Canada: 'They Can't Think Of A Better Place To Raise Their Family'
- Ryan Gosling's 'Top Priority' Is 'Spending Time' With Partner Eva Mendes and Their 2 Children
- Eva Mendes Explains Why She's 'Not Comfortable' Being In Public With Longtime Love Ryan Gosling
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Since the A-list couple's daughters are "finally getting interested in travel," Gosling and Mendes want to make sure they don't "let this special opportunity go to waste."
"Ryan and Eva are really taking this opportunity to become citizens of the world," the source dished of the La La Land lead and his wife — whose last acting role saw her starring in Gosling's 2014 directorial debut, Lost River.
Gosling and Mendes have been going strong since 2011, when they met on the set of their 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines.
While the dynamic duo has never outwardly confirmed whether they've tied the knot, Mendes referred to Gosling as her "husband" while making rare remarks about her partner in 2022.
Life and Style reported on the stars' travel plans and spoke to a source who has "known the family for years."