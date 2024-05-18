9 Films Eva Mendes Starred in Before She Quit Acting

Eva Mendes portrays Monica Fuentes’ role in Fast and Furious’ installments 2 Fast 2 Furious and Fast Five.

In the 2003 film, the character works as a U.S. Customs agent who undercovers as an aide for drug lord Carter Verone (Cole Hauser). She is also the love interest of Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner, an ex-police officer who gets involved in the street-racing scene in Miami.

2 Fast 2 Furious also stars Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, James Remar and Devon Aoki, to name a few.