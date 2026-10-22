Evangeline Lilly Admits She 'Always Hated Being Famous' as She Dishes About Leaving Hollywood: 'I Am Healthier and Happier'

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Former Lost star Evangeline Lilly shared candid reflections on her life after stepping away from the entertainment industry. While news of her retirement officially circulated in 2024, the 47-year-old actress clarified during a recent interview with CBN News that her departure occurred much earlier, when she was promoting her new project Legend of Destruction, an animated film depicting the Jewish revolt against Rome and the destruction of the Second Temple. “It was actually 2020 [that I left Hollywood], so it’s been six years now. It’s been a long time of adjusting and discovering what this decision … what the consequences of it would be,” Lilly explained.

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Lilly Acknowledged the Initial Fear of Letting Go of Fame and Success

Source: MEGA Lilly admitted feeling fear when stepping away from Hollywood.

For Lilly, walking away from a thriving acting career was not an easy transition. “There has definitely been moments of fear, of how do you consciously and intentionally let go of so much seemingly power, influence and potentially money?” she shared. “And also just affirmation of yourself. When you’re successful at something, it feels really good. When the world says, ‘We love you, you’re amazing’ … this is a wonderful feeling. How do you walk away from that?”

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Retiring Improved Lilly's Physical Health and Eased Years of Chronic Strain

Source: MEGA Stepping away helped Lilly overcome chronic illness and physical fatigue.

Stepping back from high-pressure acting roles led to significant health improvements for Lilly, following years of physical toll and a concussion diagnosis earlier this year. “I had massive chronic health issues by the time I retired,” she revealed. “The stress and pressure and demands of being a public figure and the job were probably more than my little system was equipped to carry. I am healthier and I am happier. I don’t look back with regret. I’m glad for the choice I made.”

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Lilly Pivoted Toward Humanitarian Work

Source: MEGA She now dedicates her energy toward global relief efforts and mission work.

Now, Lilly is channeling her time into humanitarian efforts and purpose-driven work, a pivot that feels entirely natural considering her lifelong aspirations. “Even before I became an actress, I was studying political science and international relations at university, with the idea of becoming a humanitarian or a missionary or a diplomat. I wanted to make the world a better place,” she revealed. “I’ve always wanted a hands-on impact. I’ve done 22 years of hands-on humanitarian work in Rwanda and I want more of that.”

She Embraced a Quieter Life Outside the Public Eye

Source: MEGA The former star found lasting peace far from celebrity culture.