Evangeline Lilly Admits She 'Always Hated Being Famous' as She Dishes About Leaving Hollywood: 'I Am Healthier and Happier'
Oct. 22 2026, Published 3:11 p.m. ET
Former Lost star Evangeline Lilly shared candid reflections on her life after stepping away from the entertainment industry.
While news of her retirement officially circulated in 2024, the 47-year-old actress clarified during a recent interview with CBN News that her departure occurred much earlier, when she was promoting her new project Legend of Destruction, an animated film depicting the Jewish revolt against Rome and the destruction of the Second Temple.
“It was actually 2020 [that I left Hollywood], so it’s been six years now. It’s been a long time of adjusting and discovering what this decision … what the consequences of it would be,” Lilly explained.
Lilly Acknowledged the Initial Fear of Letting Go of Fame and Success
For Lilly, walking away from a thriving acting career was not an easy transition.
“There has definitely been moments of fear, of how do you consciously and intentionally let go of so much seemingly power, influence and potentially money?” she shared. “And also just affirmation of yourself. When you’re successful at something, it feels really good. When the world says, ‘We love you, you’re amazing’ … this is a wonderful feeling. How do you walk away from that?”
Retiring Improved Lilly's Physical Health and Eased Years of Chronic Strain
Stepping back from high-pressure acting roles led to significant health improvements for Lilly, following years of physical toll and a concussion diagnosis earlier this year.
“I had massive chronic health issues by the time I retired,” she revealed. “The stress and pressure and demands of being a public figure and the job were probably more than my little system was equipped to carry. I am healthier and I am happier. I don’t look back with regret. I’m glad for the choice I made.”
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Lilly Pivoted Toward Humanitarian Work
Now, Lilly is channeling her time into humanitarian efforts and purpose-driven work, a pivot that feels entirely natural considering her lifelong aspirations.
“Even before I became an actress, I was studying political science and international relations at university, with the idea of becoming a humanitarian or a missionary or a diplomat. I wanted to make the world a better place,” she revealed. “I’ve always wanted a hands-on impact. I’ve done 22 years of hands-on humanitarian work in Rwanda and I want more of that.”
She Embraced a Quieter Life Outside the Public Eye
Ultimately, living away from constant public scrutiny has brought her deep satisfaction and peace of mind.
“I love telling stories, but I’d like to tell stories of my own instead of being in front of the camera. I’d much prefer a quieter position. I’ve always hated being famous,” Lilly admitted.
“I never made any secrets about that. It’s just been incredibly liberating and beautiful to step into a total trust and surrender that God has a plan for my life [and] that plan doesn’t necessarily... it doesn’t have to be about fame and wealth and power. It can be about more important things.”