How Evangelist David Hernandez Is Using Technology To Reach Gen Z And Millennials

Gen Z and millennials have taken an interest in all things cultural, political, and even economic. They created their own culture of knowledge, comedy, and slang terms within different social media platforms that they use to drive change into the world. But most Gen Z’s and millennials have neglected religion. While these two generations make up more than half the global population, their church attendance is low.

A large percentage of Gen Z and millennials are struggling with faith and religion and have turned to the internet to find identity and information. David Diga Hernandez is now reaching out to this generation through social media and helping them find the information they seek.

A millennial himself, David shares his sermons on his Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. He posts Bible verses, prayer tips, and other advice to help the audience build their relationship with God and overcome temptations. David also has a YouTube channel, Encounter TV, where he posts messages on the Holy Spirit, prayer, and spiritual warfare.