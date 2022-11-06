How Evangelist David Hernandez Is Using Technology To Reach Gen Z And Millennials
Gen Z and millennials have taken an interest in all things cultural, political, and even economic. They created their own culture of knowledge, comedy, and slang terms within different social media platforms that they use to drive change into the world. But most Gen Z’s and millennials have neglected religion. While these two generations make up more than half the global population, their church attendance is low.
A large percentage of Gen Z and millennials are struggling with faith and religion and have turned to the internet to find identity and information. David Diga Hernandez is now reaching out to this generation through social media and helping them find the information they seek.
A millennial himself, David shares his sermons on his Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. He posts Bible verses, prayer tips, and other advice to help the audience build their relationship with God and overcome temptations. David also has a YouTube channel, Encounter TV, where he posts messages on the Holy Spirit, prayer, and spiritual warfare.
Encounter TV features David’s teaching and healing ministry and the ministry of worship leader, singer, and songwriter, Steven Moctezuma. They show the world that God is real, and He is a God who heals and forgives, and how having Him in your life can improve it.
David heals the sick and casts out demons in the name of God. He has been called to preach in several states and shares the beautiful miracles on his social media. David’s teaching relies heavily on faith, hope, healing, forgiveness, and how Gen Z and millennials can walk in Christ.
David Hernandez believes digital platforms like Instagram and TikTok are the best medium to reach young people today as most people spend their time online. People no longer stroll down the street; they scroll down their feeds, and social media is the best channel to help Gen Z and millennials connect with the Gospel, David says.
Including everyone in His feast by sharing His Word where everybody can access it will make everyone feel appreciated and loved by Jesus as HE is love. But David doesn’t advocate changing the Bible to please humankind.
“I believe it is a mistake to alter the simple message of salvation through Jesus Christ in an attempt to bait any generation. Every generation needs the Gospel, and changing to fit one is unfair to the other. Altering it to fit your belief is almost condescending and loses its authenticity and value, as you will give the next generation a less potent version of the Gospel. It is also misleading,” David adds.
David Diga Hernandez is helping other millennials and Gen Z to learn more about Jesus and his teachings and how they can make Him their friend. David is leveraging technology to continue the Gospel as he shares God’s unconditional love and grace. He and his team are currently working on building their own network/data center, which he explains will help them reach more people by bringing God’s word to those who are ready.