Evelyn Lozada Dishes on Her Daughter and The Game's Co-Parenting Dynamic: 'He Loves His Kids'
Evelyn Lozada proudly embraces her role as a mom and grandmother.
In an interview, The Basketball Wives star shared insights into her daughter, Shaniece Hairston's co-parenting relationship with rapper The Game, while reflecting on becoming a grandmother herself to Blaze Taylor.
"They're still doing great. Game is Game, he loves his kids," Hairston, 49, shared, reflecting on her feelings when she first learned that The Game, 45, was Blaze's father.
"I was like, 'Well, who's the dad?' You know? And then she told me – I found so much peace. Just knowing that he is a great dad, like I knew my grandson was gonna be fine," she spilled. "They have a great co-parenting relationship."
She emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties with the father of her children.
"Have a great relationship with the father of [your] kids because it makes everything better for your kid," she advised.
When it comes to Blaze's development, Evelyn can't help but gush about his impressive growth.
"His crawl is interesting. It's not like he drags himself through the floor. But now, he's going from that to standing, and I'm like, 'Oh, my God!'" she exclaimed, believing her grandson is destined to "walk early."
Shaniece announced her pregnancy with Blaze on Instagram on June 16, 2024, showcasing a beachside photo cradling her baby bump. Although she kept details sparse, In Touch confirmed that The Game was the father just two days later.
By November, Shaniece shared the joyful news of Blaze's arrival, expressing how deeply she was bonding with him. "I do not wanna leave him. I obviously make it to the gym or I've been making it to the gym, but that's good for me," she said, emphasizing her attachment. "It's major bonding, major skin to skin. If I leave him with my mom and I go to the gym, I'm like, 'Is he OK? Did he eat? Did he sleep? Is he sleeping?'"
Shaniece took charge of her health following childbirth, hitting the gym and hiring a personal trainer as soon as she received medical clearance. "She's taking me through everything very slowly. She told me today, 'We're gonna start doing abs next week,'" Shaniece recalled. "I'm like, 'OK, good. Oh yeah. I've given my body time to heal. I didn't want to go into working out too quickly, but I did. I missed having my body to myself."
Meanwhile, Evelyn continues to thrive as a key figure on Basketball Wives Season 12 while creating content on OnlyFans. "We've been doing it for a couple of years now. For clarity, I'm not in there busting it wide open, so it's just everything. I'm always mindful. But whatever I post on there, if it hits the airwaves, I'm fine with it," she explained. "It could be a bathing suit. It could be lingerie, you know. I workout. I take care of myself, you know. Yes, I'm a grandma and I'm 49, but I feel great."