Evelyn Lozada Dishes on Her Daughter and The Game's Co-Parenting Dynamic: 'He Loves His Kids'

Evelyn Lozada proudly embraces her role as a mom and grandmother.

In an interview, The Basketball Wives star shared insights into her daughter, Shaniece Hairston's co-parenting relationship with rapper The Game, while reflecting on becoming a grandmother herself to Blaze Taylor.

"They're still doing great. Game is Game, he loves his kids," Hairston, 49, shared, reflecting on her feelings when she first learned that The Game, 45, was Blaze's father.