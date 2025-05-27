Machine Gun Kelly's Behavior 'Flips' as He Co-Parents With Ex Megan Fox: 'Everyone's Rooting for Him'
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly putting their turbulent past behind them in a heartfelt effort to build a stronger bond after welcoming their daughter.
According to a news outlet, friends close to the couple say they’re stunned by the positive changes since the little one's arrival. “The new baby seems to have flipped a switch in MGK,” an insider revealed. “He’s driving Megan to the store, offering to do night shifts and choosing to stay in instead of partying.”
Fox, 38, has noticed the shift. “Megan always wanted MGK to have a big role in the baby’s life, and so far, so good,” the source said, adding that she feels “encouraged” by his deeper involvement.
The rapper, 35, appears to have embraced fatherhood. "He's done a real turnaround. He's totally mellowed and bending over backwards to make life better for his baby and for Megan too," the insider shared.
The changes have also eased the dynamic between them. "It's made all the difference for Megan. She's more calm and grounded because his energy is easier to manage; it doesn't trigger her," the source added.
The shift isn't just benefiting them — it's a win for their newborn. "Hopefully, it lasts. It's really dependent on MGK staying on this healthier path. Everyone's rooting for him — and for them."
Fox and MGK, born Colson Baker, announced their daughter's birth on March 27. MGK shared a tender Instagram update: "She's finally here!! our little celestial seed." They were first seen post-baby on April 18 in Calabasas, with MGK grabbing groceries while Fox waited in the car.
The couple began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got engaged in January 2022, but their relationship has been marked by ups and downs.
Fox revealed her pregnancy on November 11, 2024, with a powerful black-and-white photo showing her painted body and cradled baby bump. She captioned it, "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back."
Tension followed soon after. Reports of a split emerged following a Thanksgiving trip to Vail, Colo., where Fox allegedly saw something troubling on MGK's phone, according to TMZ.
"They've broken up several times since the pregnancy was announced," another source said. "Their relationship is full of passion, which leads to passionate reconciliations — and fiery fights."