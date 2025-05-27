Machine Gun Kelly's Behavior 'Flips' as He Co-Parents With Ex Megan Fox: 'Everyone's Rooting for Him'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly putting their turbulent past behind them in a heartfelt effort to build a stronger bond after welcoming their daughter.

According to a news outlet, friends close to the couple say they’re stunned by the positive changes since the little one's arrival. “The new baby seems to have flipped a switch in MGK,” an insider revealed. “He’s driving Megan to the store, offering to do night shifts and choosing to stay in instead of partying.”

Fox, 38, has noticed the shift. “Megan always wanted MGK to have a big role in the baby’s life, and so far, so good,” the source said, adding that she feels “encouraged” by his deeper involvement.