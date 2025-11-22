PHOTOS 'Everwood' Cast: See What the Beloved Stars Are Up to Nearly 20 Years Later Source: MEGA Nearly two decades after the beloved WB series 'Everwood' concluded in 2006, fans are curious about the main cast and how their careers have evolved. OK! Staff Nov. 21 2025, Published 11:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Everwood showcased a remarkable cast, including future stars like Emily VanCamp, Chris Pratt and Sarah Drew, who credit the series for jumpstarting their careers. For four seasons in the early 2000s, the show provided a comforting stance on the ups and downs of life. Treat Williams starred as Dr. Andrew "Andy" Brown, a respected neurosurgeon who moves his family from Manhattan to the quaint town of Everwood, Colo., following the death of his wife. Throughout the series, Andy bonds with the town's residents while attempting to rebuild his relationship with his children as they navigate their new reality.

Article continues below advertisement

Treat Williams (Dr. Andrew 'Andy' Brown)

Source: MEGA

Williams portrayed the gruff yet loving Andrew Brown. After Everwood, he took on recurring roles, including a cop in White Collar and the father of Lt. Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire. He also starred in Hallmark's Chesapeake Shores as Mick O'Brien. Sadly, Williams passed away in June 2023 at 71. He earned a posthumous Emmy nomination in 2024 for his portrayal of William S. Paley in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, his final role. "Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor," said his costar Gregory Smith. "I'm grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended TV family."

Article continues below advertisement

Vivien Cardone (Delia Brown)

Source: MEGA; @vivienecardone/Instagram

Vivien Cardone played Delia, Ephram's precocious younger sister, who added a dose of sass to the show. Starting at just 9 years old, she recalled bonding with Williams during filming. After Everwood, Cardone appeared in the film All Roads Lead Home and had roles in One Life to Live and Law & Order: SVU.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily VanCamp (Amy Abbott)

Source: MEGA

As Amy Abbott, the daughter of Harold, VanCamp explored love and loss throughout the series. Following Everwood, she starred in Brothers & Sisters, Revenge and alongside Chris Evans in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War. VanCamp later played a nurse on The Resident. She married her Revenge costar Josh Bowman in 2018, and they now share two daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Amandes (Harold Abbott)

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA

Tom Amandes played the charming Harold Abbott, navigating life with his family while clashing with Andy. Since Everwood, Amandes has appeared in guest roles on Boston Legal and Grey's Anatomy, and he played Governor Samuel Reston on Scandal. He married actress Nancy Everhard in 1996, and they have three children together.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Drew (Hannah Rogers)

Source: MEGA

Sarah Drew joined Everwood in its later seasons, portraying the shy Hannah. After the series, she enjoyed success as Kitty Romano on Mad Men and as Dr. April Kepner on Grey's Anatomy. Drew has been married to Peter Lanfer since 2002, with whom she shares two children.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephanie Niznik (Nina Feeney)

Source: MEGA

As the Browns' colorful neighbor Nina, Stephanie Niznik became romantically involved with Andy. After Everwood, she enjoyed guest appearances on shows like Lost and Grey's Anatomy. Niznik retired from acting in 2009 and sadly passed away in June 2019 at age 52.

Article continues below advertisement

Debra Mooney (Edna Harper)

Source: MEGA