'Everwood' Actor Treat Williams Dead at 71 After Tragic Motorcycle Accident
Treat Williams tragically died at the age of 71 after suffering fatal injuries from a motorcycle accident in Vermont on Monday, June 12.
"He was killed this afternoon," the Everwood star's rep, Barry McPherson, revealed in a statement released to a news publication Monday night. "He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."
"He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s," the Golden Globe winner's rep expressed. "He was really proud of his performance this year."
"He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career," McPherson concluded.
Shortly after Williams' rep confirmed the heartbreaking news, Vermont State Police released a report providing further details on the incident.
Officers announced that around 4:53 p.m., "a southbound 2008 Honda Element […] attempted to turn left into a parking lot."
The vehicle allegedly "stopped, signaled a left turn, and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams," according to investigators.
The Hair star "was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle."
"He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead," the report devastatingly explained.
Police noted that they are still in the early stages of the investigation.
Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, as well as their two children: Gill, 31, and Elinor, 25.
Fans of The Deep End of the Ocean star flooded social media with their saddened reactions to the actor's passing.
"I am truly shocked and saddened. He lived life to the fullest. Pilot. Actor. Farmer. And then his family. His Tweets were a delight to read .. every day. RIP," one user wrote.
Williams had shared a photo and video of himself mowing his lawn just hours before his life was taken too soon.
"How sad that just a few hours ago, you tweeted this, and now you're gone. Your last gift to the world is teaching us to make the most of every moment, as we never know when it is our last. Rest In Peace," a follower penned.
People spoke to Williams' rep about his death.