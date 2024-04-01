Who Is Sofia Richie's Husband Elliot Grainge? Everything to Know in 7 Clicks
Sofia Richie's Husband, Elliot Grainge, Was Born and Raised in the U.K.
Born on November 6, 1993, in the U.K., Sofia Richie's husband, Elliot Grainge, was raised by his father, Lucian Grainge, after the death of his mother, Samantha Berg. The matriarch passed away in 2007 after suffering an amniotic fluid embolism and had a coma while giving birth to him.
"I've yet to meet someone in my life who's had a similar experience with their childhood, so it's difficult to self-analyze," he shared in his interview with the Los Angeles Times. "But I can tell you that we have a very unique relationship."
Lucian remarried to Caroline Grainge in 2001.
Elliot Grainge Attended Northeastern University
The Grainge family moved to the U.S. in 2009 due to Lucian's job when Elliot was 16. He attended Northeastern University in Boston and studied sociology and economics before returning to Los Angeles after his graduation.
Elliot Grainge Founded a Record Label After Returning to Los Angeles
After getting his diploma, Elliott launched his record label, 10K Projects, and signed rappers Tekashi 6ix9ine and Trippie Redd. The company has released platinum and multi-platinum singles, and his success scored a spot for him on Forbes' 30 under 30 list in 2020.
According to 10K's Head of Marketing, Theo Battaglia, Elliot "doesn't follow anybody else's playbook."
"He marches to the beat of his own drummer, and has great success doing so," he said of the founder in his interview with Variety. "But what I most appreciate is how artist-and creative-centric he's trying to make this company. A great many people preach that, but Elliot proves it, day in and day out."
Elliot Grainge's Father Is Also in the Music Industry
Before having his empire in the music industry, Elliot's father had already established his own by working with different artists.
Lucian, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He also received other accolades and a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.
Sofia Richie's Husband Is a Huge Fan of Eminem
While he has already worked with different musicians, Elliot has been open about being a fan of Eminem.
In 2019, he admitted to Variety that it was "cool" to see the "Sing for the Moment" rapper as someone who took their career "to the next step in terms of global reach."
Elliot Grainge Has an Instagram Page — But It Has Zero Posts
Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Were Friends Before They Started Dating
Elliott and Sofia sparked dating rumors in 2021, but they were friends before they struck up a romance.
In July 2023, the model told Who What Wear when exactly she realized she wanted to take her relationship with Elliot to the next level.
"I would always tell him, 'Whoever you end up with is the luckiest girl,'" she said. "I thought that person is going to be really loved, appreciated, and worshiped. And then I realized one day … Why can't that lucky girl be me?"