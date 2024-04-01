Who Is Sofia Richie's Husband Elliot Grainge? Everything to Know in 7 Clicks

Born on November 6, 1993, in the U.K., Sofia Richie's husband, Elliot Grainge, was raised by his father, Lucian Grainge, after the death of his mother, Samantha Berg. The matriarch passed away in 2007 after suffering an amniotic fluid embolism and had a coma while giving birth to him.

"I've yet to meet someone in my life who's had a similar experience with their childhood, so it's difficult to self-analyze," he shared in his interview with the Los Angeles Times. "But I can tell you that we have a very unique relationship."

Lucian remarried to Caroline Grainge in 2001.