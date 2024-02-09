Everything to Know About 'Frankenstein' in 6 Clicks: Cast Members, Plot, Release Date and More

Frankenstein follows the story of a scientist, Victor Frankenstein, who makes a creature during a scientific experiment. He soon generates a "monster," which he eventually leaves due to fear.

As of press time, Guillermo del Toro has yet to set a final release date for the film. However, reports said filming would start this year, so it might be available in 2025.

No further details were released afterward, but Jacob Elordi's appearance as the Monster has since been confirmed.

In March 2023, media outlets disclosed that Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth would join the ensemble of cast members as Doctor Frankenstein and his love interest, respectively.

Before Elordi's name was linked to Frankenstein, Andrew Garfield was originally tapped to play the character in the upcoming film. However, the Hacksaw Ridge star bowed out due to scheduling conflicts following the strikes in Hollywood.

Netflix will be the official distributor of del Toro's Frankenstein, so the film will likely be added to the streaming giant's catalog soon. It remains to be seen whether it will have a theatrical release before making it available for online streaming.

Mary Shelley, the author of the novel Frankenstein, inspired del Toro to make its film adaptation.

"The most important figure from [the] English legacy is, incredibly for me, a teenager by the name of Mary Shelley," del Toro said in his 2018 BAFTAs acceptance speech. "She has remained a figure as important in my life as if it was family. And so many times, when I want to give up, when I think about giving up, when people tell me dreaming of the movies and the stories I dream is impossible, I think of her."

The filmmaker continued, "She gave voice to the voiceless, and presence to the invisible, and showed me that sometimes to talk about monsters, we need to fabricate monsters of our own."