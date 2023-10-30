Everything to Know About Donald Trump's 3 Wives in 17 Clicks
Donald Trump Met Ivana Trump
Donald Trump and Ivana Trump met at a bar in New York City in 1976 before the model's scheduled fashion show.
In a 2016 interview with The New York Post, Ivana recalled Donald approaching her while she was with her pals.
"[There's] this tall blond guy with blue eyes. He said: 'I'm Donald Trump and I see you're looking for a table. I can help you,'" she said. "I look at my friends and said: 'The good news is, we're going to get a table real fast. The bad news is, this guy is going to be sitting with us.'"
Donald paid the bill and left the bar. However, Ivana found him in the driver's seat of his limousine while waiting for them to come out and drive them home.
After that night, the pair started dating.
Donald Trump Wed Ivana Trump in 1977
Less than a year after they struck up a romance, they tied the knot at the Marble Collegiate Church in New York City.
They Share Three Kids
Nine months after the wedding, Donald and Ivana welcomed their first child, Donald Trump Jr. They expanded their family and had Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump in 1981 and 1984, respectively.
Donald Trump Cheated on Ivana Trump
In 1989, Donald's infidelity controversies emerged — including his relationship with Marla Maples.
The real estate mogul told Playboy in 1990, "I think any man enjoys flirtations, and if he said he didn't, he'd be lying or he'd be a politician trying to get the extra four votes."
Meanwhile, Maples revealed to Vanity Fair that she constantly told Donald to stay in his marriage and make it work because of their kids. Ivana responded to the comment through a CBS interview and called her a "showgirl" who would "never achieve anything in her life."
Donald and Ivana Divorced in 1990
Donald and Ivana fought over the divorce starting in 1990, and the proceedings became messy when she accused her estranged husband of rape.
The former POTUS addressed the allegations in a 2017 interview with People and insisted that it never took place. Ivana responded through the same media outlet, explaining that the word should not be "interpreted in a literal or criminal sense."
They soon put their dirty laundry behind them for the sake of their three children.
"If you're a child growing up in school and your parents are on the cover of the newspaper every day for months with their divorce, it's a tough thing," the matriarch said. "But even with that, children are really strong, and I learned that through that whole process."
Despite their divorce, she disclosed to Sunday Morning's Jim Axelrod that she kept in touch with Donald at least once a week.
Ivana Appeared on an Italian Dancing Show
Ivana surprised viewers of Ballando Con le Stelle when she danced with her now-ex Rossano Rubicondi. Her appearance came one year after slamming Marla.
Ivana Trump Died at the Age of 73
The New York Police Department confirmed in a statement that Ivana died on July 14 at the age of 73 after she was found alone and unresponsive on a staircase of her Upper East Side home. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death an accident due to blunt impact injuries to her torso, which she sustained after an apparent fall.
Marla Maples Recalled Her First Meeting With Donald Trump
Marla revealed that they met on Madison Avenue before the infidelity rumors emerged.
"I had seen him at different places throughout the years," she told Vanity Fair. "And just said hello, I was just somebody he shook hands with."
He Married His Former Mistress Marla Maples
Following Donald's divorce from Ivana, he wed Marla on December 20, 1993, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. O.J. Simpson, Rosie O'Donnell and Howard Stern joined the celebrity-packed ceremony.
In Ivana's 2017 memoir Raising Trump, the late businesswoman and socialite commented on Donald's new romance.
"After the showgirl got pregnant and had a daughter, Donald married her," Ivana wrote. "The whole world was watching. He couldn't not wed the mother of his new baby, regardless of whether his heart was really in it."
They Welcomed Their Daughter Two Months Before the Wedding
On October 13, 1993, Donald's fourth child — but first with Marla — arrived. Tiffany Ariana Trump was raised by her mother outside Los Angeles.
Marla Maples Established a Career on Broadway and in the Music Industry
In 1992, Marla starred in the Tony-winning production of The Will Rogers Follies. She also expanded her career as a musician by dropping an album called The Endless in August 2013.
Her other films and TV appearances included The Birthday Cake, Switching Lanes, Loving Annabelle, Happiness, Dallas, Two of Hearts, A Nanny for Christmas and The Righteous Gemstones.
Donald Trump and Marla Maples Divorced
Donald and Marla called it quits in May 1997 and officially divorced on June 8, 1999, ending their five years of marriage.
In 2004, Donald told Howard he was not initially happy about Marla's pregnancy as he did not expect it.
"Honestly, I'm glad it happened. I have a great little daughter, Tiffany," he started. "But, you know at the time it was like, 'Excuse me, what happened?' And then I said, 'Well, what are we going to do about this?' She [Marla] said, 'Are you serious? It's the most beautiful day of our lives.' I said, 'Oh, great.'"
She Admitted to Still Loving Donald Years After Their Divorce
When Marla had a sit-down on Oprah: Where Are They Now?, she confessed that she was still in love with her estranged ex-husband. She also expressed her support when he announced his presidential run.
Donald Trump Met Melania Trump at a Party
Donald and Melania Trump's paths crossed while she was working as a model in New York. They both attended a party by Paolo Zampolli at Kit Kat Club during Fashion Week.
Shortly after his divorce from Marla, they had a controversial phone interview on The Howard Stern Show as they discussed their s-- life with the shock jock.
Donald and Melania Wed in Palm Beach
After Donald proposed to her with a 15-carat ring, the pair tied the knot in Palm Beach, Fla., and welcomed more than 500 guests to the ceremony.
Donald and Melania Trump Welcomed Their Son Barron
On March 20, 2006, Donald had his fifth child — and first with Melania — named Barron William Trump.
Melania Trump Did Not Dream of Becoming a Model
Melania studied Architecture at Slovenia's University of Ljubljana as she wanted to become a designer. However, she pursued a modeling career after being discovered at a casting call.