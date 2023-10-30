Everything to Know About Donald Trump's 3 Wives in 17 Clicks

Donald Trump and Ivana Trump met at a bar in New York City in 1976 before the model's scheduled fashion show.

In a 2016 interview with The New York Post, Ivana recalled Donald approaching her while she was with her pals.

"[There's] this tall blond guy with blue eyes. He said: 'I'm Donald Trump and I see you're looking for a table. I can help you,'" she said. "I look at my friends and said: 'The good news is, we're going to get a table real fast. The bad news is, this guy is going to be sitting with us.'"

Donald paid the bill and left the bar. However, Ivana found him in the driver's seat of his limousine while waiting for them to come out and drive them home.

After that night, the pair started dating.