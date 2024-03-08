6 Things to Know About Ariana Grande's New Album: Title, Release Date and More

The title of Grande's new album, Eternal Sunshine, is a reference to the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet.

Grande has been open about being a huge fan of the Dumb and Dumber actor, and she finally scored a chance to work with him in the second season of Kidding.

"thankful for the most special experience of my life," she wrote on X after filming the Showtime series in 2019. "nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you've idolized and adored since before you could speak. actually, what's even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could've imagined."