6 Things to Know About Ariana Grande's New Album: Title, Release Date and More
When Did Ariana Grande Announce Her New Album?
Ariana Grande announced the arrival of her first album in four years in an Instagram post in January following the release of the single "yes, and?" and its accompanying music video.
Since December 2023, she has been teasing the new album by sharing updates featuring her producer and Republic Records. At the time, she also wrote "the two moods of the album" in an Instagram Story.
What Is the Title of Ariana Grande's New Album?
When the "7 Rings" songstress confirmed the release of her new album, she disclosed that the material would be called Eternal Sunshine.
"I wanted to share with you that this is kind of a concept album because it's all different heightened pieces of the same story of the same experience," Grande said of her upcoming project.
What Is the Meaning Behind Ariana Grande's New Album Title?
The title of Grande's new album, Eternal Sunshine, is a reference to the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet.
Grande has been open about being a huge fan of the Dumb and Dumber actor, and she finally scored a chance to work with him in the second season of Kidding.
"thankful for the most special experience of my life," she wrote on X after filming the Showtime series in 2019. "nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you've idolized and adored since before you could speak. actually, what's even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could've imagined."
What Are the Songs on Ariana Grande's New Album?
On February 27, Grande completed the unveiling of the Eternal Sunshine tracklist after sharing the song titles in the previous weeks.
"Intro (End of the World)," "Bye," "Don't Wanna Break Up Again," "Saturn Returns Interlude," "Eternal Sunshine," "Supernatural" and "True Story" are the first seven tracks of the album.
The remaining songs include "The Boy Is Mine," "yes, and?" "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)," "I Wish I Hated You," "Imperfect for You" and "Ordinary Things."
Ariana Grande Released 'Eternal Sunshine' Album Teaser
Grande shared a teaser for Eternal Sunshine by showing the album covers alongside a snippet of an unidentified track, though fans assumed it was "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)," based on the clues in the post.
When Is Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' Album Coming Out?
Grande's new album, Eternal Sunshine, will be released on March 8.