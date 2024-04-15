6 Things Know About Conjoined Twins Brittany and Abby Hensel: Their Condition, Work and More

Mike and Patty Hensel welcomed their conjoined daughters, Brittany and Abby , on March 7, 1990. The parents decided not to pursue surgery as doctors said the chance of survival was low.

Brittany and Abby first shared their story with the world when they appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996.

The twins have dicephalic parapagus, as they have two heads over a shared pelvis. It reportedly occurs "if twinning is initiated after the embryonic disc and rudimentary amniotic sac have been formed."

Brittany and Abby each have a set of lungs, hearts, spines, stomachs and gallbladders but share the parts of their bodies from the waist down. They also have three kidneys.

The twins share a bloodstream, but Brittany controls their left arm and leg while Abby controls the right.