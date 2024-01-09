9 Things to Know About the 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie: Premiere, Cast Members, Release Date and More
‘Mean Girls’ Musical Movie Will Follow the 2004 and 2018 Versions
For the third time, Mean Girls will dominate the theaters following the releases and success stories of its 2004 film and 2018 Broadway musical version of the same name.
The Plastics, led by Regina George, returns to welcome new student Cady Heron, who commits a mistake after falling in love with the leader’s ex-boyfriend. Her outcast friends soon help her as she learns how to stay true to herself while dealing with the issues they have in high school.
‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Has a Star-Studded Cast
Angourie Rice plays the titular role of Cady Heron, while Reneé Rapp portrays Regina George’s character.
The other cast members include Auliʻi Cravalho, Christopher Briney, Jaquel Spivey, Bebe Wood, Avantika and Tina Fey.
Tim Meadows, Jon Hamm, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Connor Ratliff, Mahi Alam and Ashley Park also appear in the flick.
There Are Rumors the OG Movie Cast Will Make a Cameo
Fey and Meadows are among the cast members from the 2004 film who got the chance to reprise their roles in the new Mean Girls musical movie. The main cast members — Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried — from the original movie sparked rumors that they would make appearances in the upcoming film, as well.
"It's been a long legacy for Mean Girls, and I think we all kinda just need to hang," Seyfried told Entertainment Tonight of the idea.
The OG Musical Cast Members Appear Too
Among the cast members of the original Broadway show, only Rapp and Park are the confirmed returnees as of press time.
The Premiere Date Revealed
- Lindsay Lohan & Rachel McAdams Reject Paramount's 'Disrespectful' Offer For New 'Mean Girls' Movie
- So Fetch! Chloë Grace Moretz Shines As Head Of 'The Plastics' In 'Mean Girls' Skit
- Jonathan Bennett Says It's 'Exhilarating' To See Pal Lindsay Lohan Starring In Rom-Coms Again: 'It's What She Does Best'
Mean Girls musical movie adaptation will give fans the first taste of the masterpiece during its premiere at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City on January 8.
When Will 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie Be Released After the Premiere?
Days after the premiere in New York, Mean Girls musical movie will arrive on the big screens on January 12.
'Mean Girls' Movie Musical's Final Trailer Confirmed Its Genre
On Wednesday, January 3, Paramount Pictures unveiled the final trailer for the upcoming musical movie adaptation. The one-minute and 39-second sneak peek boasted its predecessors' genres, showing the characters' unmatched acting skills and the musical side of the franchise.
How 'Mean Girls' Installments Are Different
All three installments follow the same plot, though they only differ when it comes to the musical form. Instead of the music-filled Broadway version, the upcoming movie removed over 10 songs but added a new song to replace Cady's introductory track in the stage version.
A Look at 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie's Creative Team
Fey returned to the 2024 film after writing both the 2004 comedy film and the Broadway musical version. Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne worked closely with her as the co-directors. Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels served as a producer.
Fey's husband, Jeff Richmond, wrote the original songs while Nell Benjamin created the lyrics.
Meanwhile, Kyle Hanagami choreographed the scenes in the musical movie.