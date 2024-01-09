9 Things to Know About the 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie: Premiere, Cast Members, Release Date and More

For the third time, Mean Girls will dominate the theaters following the releases and success stories of its 2004 film and 2018 Broadway musical version of the same name.

The Plastics, led by Regina George, returns to welcome new student Cady Heron, who commits a mistake after falling in love with the leader’s ex-boyfriend. Her outcast friends soon help her as she learns how to stay true to herself while dealing with the issues they have in high school.