Everything to Know About Season 3 of 'The Bear' in 6 Slides

Fans received the good news after the series made a historic win at the 2024 Golden Globes, where Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri won Best Actor and Actress in a Comedy, respectively. The series also nabbed the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the ceremony.

FX officially confirmed in a press release the arrival of The Bear Season 3 following the success of its first two installments in 2022 and 2023.

The Season 3 of The Bear will pick up on the events of the previous episodes.

The previous season focuses on the restaurant's opening so they can pay off Uncle Jimmy's loan.

Carmy also accidentally traps himself in the fridge, where he begins to rant about his relationship with Claire and how it ruins his focus in the kitchen. However, Claire overhears him and leaves the area in tears.

Viewers can expect to see the feud between Carmy and Richie in the next season, as well as the chef's now-complicated relationship with his childhood friend.

Ahead of Season 3's release, White responded to the inquiries about his character and Claire when he attended the 2024 Golden Globes.

"I truly have no idea," he said, "As Jeremy, reader of scripts and watcher of show, I think Claire is so lovely and kind to Carmy. I think she deserves an apology at the very least. So, I hope there's some version of that when I read the scripts."