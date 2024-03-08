9 Things to Know About 'Wicked': Cast Members, Music, Trailer, Release Date and More
What Is the 'Wicked' Movie?
Based on the 1995 novel Gregory Maguire's Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, Universal's film adaptation Wicked explores the story of the Wicked Witch of the West named Elphaba. She befriends Glinda, a popular girl at the Shiz University, before discovering the mystery surrounding the Wizard of Oz.
Who Are the 'Wicked' Movie Cast Members?
Wicked creators tapped Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande to play the roles of Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, in November 2021. More big names are in the flick, including Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater and Jeff Goldblum, to name a few.
Who Is Directing the 'Wicked' Movie?
Crazy Rich Asians and Broadway's In the Heights director Jon M. Chu will direct Wicked movie.
"Most of my life I have felt out of place, weird and different," he said in a statement on X to confirm his participation in the adaptation. "I hid behind my camera because people liked to be filmed and I could disappear. I used my short films to wow people so I could feel valued. I felt GREEN in all the ways."
According to Chu, Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's Wicked meant something special to him.
The director added, "So to think that I have been invited to bring this timeless story to the biggest screens all around the world for people to experience with their family, best friends and total strangers… of all walks of life, ages, shapes and colors is like I've been invited to Oz by the Wizard himself."
Stephen Daldry was initially selected to direct the film. However, sources confirmed to Deadline in 2020 that Universal decided to move on with someone who wanted to make the project quicker.
When Did the 'Wicked' Team Start Filming?
Grande, Erivo and Chu shared separate Instagram posts on December 7 confirming the beginning of the production. Schwartz added they only had 10 days to complete parts one and two, although the filming shut down due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in July 2023.
According to reports, filming of the Wicked movie ended in January.
Is the 'Wicked' Movie Similar to the Musical?
According to Erivo, the Wicked movie follows the Broadway musical's plot, though some parts look slightly different from the original material.
"I think it's going to be unlike anything you've ever seen before," the lead star told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. "I think we're going to enjoy the magic of it. We're going to try and put our own spin on what we know already and show you a story about two women [who] are sisters."
Is There a 'Wicked' Trailer Already?
Universal Pictures' official YouTube page uploaded the first look of Wicked ahead of its release.
The 1-minute clip shows Elphaba and Glinda's journey after meeting The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.
Part of the official description reads: "Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West."
Director Chu previously uploaded two stills from the film featuring Elphaba and Glinda.
'Wicked' Movie's Music Explored
Schwartz, an award-winning composer, predicted during Comic Con 2016 that Wicked would have four new songs.
In 2023, he told The Messenger there would be two new tracks that would be presented in Wicked: Part 2.
"There are some expansions of stuff in the first movie," he said. "The point being, the new songs were written because of the demand of the story, not, 'Oh, let's write a new song and stick it in just because.' The storytelling required it, and therefore they were created — the intention was that they were organic and not imposed on the movie."
The 'Wicked' Movie Will Have Two Parts
Instead of having one full movie, it will be split into two parts.
"We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but two!" said Chu. "With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."
When Does 'Wicked' Come Out?
Originally scheduled for release on December 22, 2021, the upcoming Wicked movie will finally premiere on November 27, 2024.