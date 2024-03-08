9 Things to Know About 'Wicked': Cast Members, Music, Trailer, Release Date and More

Crazy Rich Asians and Broadway's In the Heights director Jon M. Chu will direct Wicked movie.

"Most of my life I have felt out of place, weird and different," he said in a statement on X to confirm his participation in the adaptation. "I hid behind my camera because people liked to be filmed and I could disappear. I used my short films to wow people so I could feel valued. I felt GREEN in all the ways."

According to Chu, Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's Wicked meant something special to him.

The director added, "So to think that I have been invited to bring this timeless story to the biggest screens all around the world for people to experience with their family, best friends and total strangers… of all walks of life, ages, shapes and colors is like I've been invited to Oz by the Wizard himself."

Stephen Daldry was initially selected to direct the film. However, sources confirmed to Deadline in 2020 that Universal decided to move on with someone who wanted to make the project quicker.