Everything to Know About the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Sequel in 6 Clicks

Selena Gomez will reprise her iconic role as Alex Russo in the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place sequel, where she will also serve as executive producer.

According to Disney Branded Television, Gomez will appear as a guest star in the sitcom's pilot. It remains unknown whether she will make random appearances throughout its run.

The "Love You Like a Love Song" songstress currently appears as a cast member and executive producer of Only Murders in the Building.