Everything to Know About the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Sequel in 6 Clicks
Will Selena Gomez Join the Cast Members of the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Sequel?
Selena Gomez will reprise her iconic role as Alex Russo in the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place sequel, where she will also serve as executive producer.
According to Disney Branded Television, Gomez will appear as a guest star in the sitcom's pilot. It remains unknown whether she will make random appearances throughout its run.
The "Love You Like a Love Song" songstress currently appears as a cast member and executive producer of Only Murders in the Building.
Who Else Will Return?
David Henrie, who played the role of Justin Russo in the original series, will be back to play the same character. He will be an executive producer of the series along with Gomez.
Jake T. Austin also confirmed he will be returning.
Who Are the Other Cast Members of the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Sequel?
The Wizards of Waverly Place sequel will star Janice LeAnn Brown, who will play the role of a young wizard named Billie.
Mimi Gianopulos and Alkaio Thiele will play the roles of Justin's wife, Giada, and son Roman, respectively.
Meet the People Behind the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Sequel
Wizards of Waverly Place sequel tapped Andy Fickman as director and executive producer.
Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas will serve as the writers and executive producers of the revival pilot, while Gary Marsh will also executive produce.
'Wizards of Waverly Place' Sequel's Plot Revealed
According to the synopsis, the series will be about "a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World."
The original series revolves around a teenage wizard named Alex Russo who undergoes training with her siblings, Justin and Max.
'Wizards of Waverly Place' Sequel's Release Date: When Will It Premiere?
Disney Branded Television has yet to disclose further details about Wizards of Waverly Place's release date as of press time.
Meanwhile, Henrie and Gomez have since unveiled the team through a photo taken during their dinner together.
Disney Channel also shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Waverly Place: Wizards of Waverly Place."
"Get ready for the Russo's to become apart of your family once again, but we've grown! 2024, the year [magic] comes back ;)," Henrie wrote.
Gomez took to her Instagram Stories to tease the project, adding, "So excited!"