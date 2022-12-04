Everything You Need To Know About Brandon Di Lusso, The Celebrity Jeweler

The jewelry market is incredibly saturated as many entrepreneurs feel the jewelry niche has a huge growth potential. Being able to stand out in such a flooded market has been a challenging task. Still, Brandon is a jeweler who has differentiated himself from other jewelers by having a solid set of brand values that revolve around showcasing and offering the highest quality pieces. Most brands in the industry provide low-quality work and spend all the time competing for the lowest prices. However, Brandon has discovered that most clients aren't interested in the lowest-priced products; instead, they want to invest in timeless pieces they can pass down from generation to generation.

In most cases, we want to acquire many pieces of jewelry to fit one occasion, compromising quality over quantity. A leading industry expert, Brandon advises clients to always choose quality over quantity every time. He says the higher the quality of the jewelry, the longer it will last and the fewer pieces you will require to stay satisfied as a client. He also advises clients always to ask if any discounts are available as there is always room to negotiate.