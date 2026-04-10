Everything to Know About Lil Tjay's Arrest as Rapper Denies Involvement in Offset Shooting

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A night out turned dangerous for rapper Offset this week, after the former Migos member was shot outside a Florida casino in an incident that has quickly spiraled into a criminal investigation, a famous rapper's arrest and a broader conversation about celebrity safety.

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Source: MEGA Lil Tjay was arrested after an alleged altercation before the shooting.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was listed in stable condition following the shooting at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which occurred around 7 p.m. on April 6. Authorities later arrested rapper Lil Tjay, born Tione Jayden Merritt, in connection with the incident, though he faces a misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray charge tied to an alleged altercation before the shooting.

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What Happened Outside the Casino

Source: MEGA The two rappers have been in a feud since last year.

Reports indicate that a fight may have broken out before shots were fired, fueling online speculation about tensions between the two artists. Lil Tjay’s attorney pushed back on those claims, saying in a statement Monday that “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false.” The shooting adds another layer to an already public feud between the rappers, which began last year after Lil Tjay accused Offset of financial troubles due to gambling addiction, and escalated into a proposed livestream fight that never materialized. The incident also comes less than four years after fellow Migos rapper Takeoff was killed in a shooting in Houston.

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Inside Celebrity Security Protocols

Source: MEGA Security experts pointed to venue coordination as a critical protection.

In the aftermath, security experts are pointing to how incidents like this can unfold despite layers of protection. “When a celebrity performs at a particular venue their own security team depends largely on what security measures are already in place at the venue,” says David S. Katz, Founder and CEO of Global Security Group, Inc. “Securing the facility is the main responsibility of the in-house security team.” Katz explains that before any appearance, a protective team conducts what’s known as an “advance,” a detailed pre-assessment of the venue. This includes evaluating entry screening, crowd control, and proximity risks. “During this advance, the protective detail will meet with the in-house security providers and determine whether they feel the measures already in place are sufficient,” he says. If those measures fall short, additional safeguards, like tighter screening or restricted access near the performer, can be requested.

Where Things Can Go Wrong

Source: MEGA The incident renewed concern over celebrity safety protocols.