Everything to Know About Lil Tjay's Arrest as Rapper Denies Involvement in Offset Shooting
April 10 2026, Published 7:31 a.m. ET
A night out turned dangerous for rapper Offset this week, after the former Migos member was shot outside a Florida casino in an incident that has quickly spiraled into a criminal investigation, a famous rapper's arrest and a broader conversation about celebrity safety.
Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was listed in stable condition following the shooting at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which occurred around 7 p.m. on April 6.
Authorities later arrested rapper Lil Tjay, born Tione Jayden Merritt, in connection with the incident, though he faces a misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray charge tied to an alleged altercation before the shooting.
What Happened Outside the Casino
Reports indicate that a fight may have broken out before shots were fired, fueling online speculation about tensions between the two artists.
Lil Tjay’s attorney pushed back on those claims, saying in a statement Monday that “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false.”
The shooting adds another layer to an already public feud between the rappers, which began last year after Lil Tjay accused Offset of financial troubles due to gambling addiction, and escalated into a proposed livestream fight that never materialized.
The incident also comes less than four years after fellow Migos rapper Takeoff was killed in a shooting in Houston.
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Inside Celebrity Security Protocols
In the aftermath, security experts are pointing to how incidents like this can unfold despite layers of protection.
“When a celebrity performs at a particular venue their own security team depends largely on what security measures are already in place at the venue,” says David S. Katz, Founder and CEO of Global Security Group, Inc. “Securing the facility is the main responsibility of the in-house security team.”
Katz explains that before any appearance, a protective team conducts what’s known as an “advance,” a detailed pre-assessment of the venue. This includes evaluating entry screening, crowd control, and proximity risks.
“During this advance, the protective detail will meet with the in-house security providers and determine whether they feel the measures already in place are sufficient,” he says.
If those measures fall short, additional safeguards, like tighter screening or restricted access near the performer, can be requested.
Where Things Can Go Wrong
Even with planning, vulnerabilities often emerge in overlooked moments, particularly around entrances, exits, and movement within a venue.
“How is the celebrity getting onto the stage? How is the route from the green room to the stage secured?” Katz says. “There are a number of cases where a celebrity was actually confronted by a dangerous person along the route to the stage. These things are just unacceptable and the result of poor planning.”
Transportation logistics are another critical piece. Protective teams typically map out multiple arrival and exit routes, as well as the nearest trauma centers in case of emergencies.
“Bringing the celebrity to and from the venue is clearly the responsibility of the celebrity's own protection detail,” Katz says.
As the investigation into Offset’s shooting continues, the incident is a stark reminder that even high-profile security operations can leave gaps that can turn a routine appearance into a crisis in seconds.