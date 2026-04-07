Who Shot Rapper Offset? Everything to Know So Far About the Migos Member's Shooting Suspect

Multiple reports confirmed Offset was rushed to the hospital after being shot outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida on April 6.

Offset was shot outside of a popular casino in Florida.

Rapper Offset is in the hospital after being shot in Florida on April 6, multiple reports confirmed.

The Migos rapper, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was shot outside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The Seminole Police Department said a shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in a valet area.

Police revealed that one person, later identified as Offset, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."

An eyewitness said gunfire rang out moments after Offset interacted with fans while standing near an exit inside the casino. He was reportedly looking toward the valet area while talking on the phone.

TMZ released photos of an ambulance arriving at the scene just minutes after Offset was shot, though the outlet did not confirm whether the rapper was transported in the vehicle.