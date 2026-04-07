Who Shot Rapper Offset? Everything to Know So Far About the Migos Member's Shooting Suspect
April 7 2026, Published 7:05 a.m. ET
What Happened to Offset?
Rapper Offset is in the hospital after being shot in Florida on April 6, multiple reports confirmed.
The Migos rapper, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was shot outside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The Seminole Police Department said a shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in a valet area.
Police revealed that one person, later identified as Offset, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."
An eyewitness said gunfire rang out moments after Offset interacted with fans while standing near an exit inside the casino. He was reportedly looking toward the valet area while talking on the phone.
TMZ released photos of an ambulance arriving at the scene just minutes after Offset was shot, though the outlet did not confirm whether the rapper was transported in the vehicle.
What Is Offset's Current Condition After the Shooting?
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In a statement, a representative for Offset confirmed he is being treated for the gunshot wound and is currently under observation.
"We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care," the spokesperson added. "He is stable and being closely monitored."
Who Shot Offset?
The Seminole Police Department said officers were "on site immediately" and "the situation was contained quickly."
"Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal," they added.
Further information about the individuals in custody is limited as of the night of April 6.
TMZ first reported the shooting, which happened more than three years after Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston in November 2022.
"It's hard for me to talk about s--- right now," Offset told Variety months after Takeoff's death. "I've never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. ... Talking about all this s--- is hard. That's why I don't, to be honest. That s--- hurts."
The "Swing My Way" rapper added, "He's not here. That s--- feels fake, bro. ... I get through my day thinking it's fake. And I don't say nothing to nobody about it."