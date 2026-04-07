or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Offset
OK LogoPHOTOS

Who Shot Rapper Offset? Everything to Know So Far About the Migos Member's Shooting Suspect

rapper offset shooting suspect latest updates
Source: MEGA

Multiple reports confirmed Offset was rushed to the hospital after being shot outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida on April 6.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 7 2026, Published 7:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Offset?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
rapper offset shooting suspect latest updates
Source: MEGA

Offset was shot outside of a popular casino in Florida.

Rapper Offset is in the hospital after being shot in Florida on April 6, multiple reports confirmed.

The Migos rapper, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was shot outside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The Seminole Police Department said a shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in a valet area.

Police revealed that one person, later identified as Offset, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."

An eyewitness said gunfire rang out moments after Offset interacted with fans while standing near an exit inside the casino. He was reportedly looking toward the valet area while talking on the phone.

TMZ released photos of an ambulance arriving at the scene just minutes after Offset was shot, though the outlet did not confirm whether the rapper was transported in the vehicle.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Offset's Current Condition After the Shooting?

rapper offset shooting suspect latest updates
Source: MEGA

The shooting occurred on April 6.

MORE ON:
Offset

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In a statement, a representative for Offset confirmed he is being treated for the gunshot wound and is currently under observation.

"We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care," the spokesperson added. "He is stable and being closely monitored."

Who Shot Offset?

rapper offset shooting suspect latest updates
Source: MEGA

Offset was rushed to the hospital after being shot.

The Seminole Police Department said officers were "on site immediately" and "the situation was contained quickly."

"Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal," they added.

Further information about the individuals in custody is limited as of the night of April 6.

TMZ first reported the shooting, which happened more than three years after Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston in November 2022.

"It's hard for me to talk about s--- right now," Offset told Variety months after Takeoff's death. "I've never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. ... Talking about all this s--- is hard. That's why I don't, to be honest. That s--- hurts."

The "Swing My Way" rapper added, "He's not here. That s--- feels fake, bro. ... I get through my day thinking it's fake. And I don't say nothing to nobody about it."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.