NEWS Ex-Facebook Executive Sheryl Sandberg Bought Lingerie for Female Subordinate and Invited Her 'to Bed,' Bombshell Book Claims Source: mega;@thehonestlypod/x Flatiron Books said they 'thoroughly vetted' the author's story.

Sheryl Sandberg is under fire after ex-Facebook employee Sarah Wynn-Williams shared shocking allegations against the former Facebook executive in her new book, Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism. One portion of the book details how Sandberg allegedly tried to pursue a more than platonic relationship with Wynn-Williams.

Source: mega Ex-Facebook employee Sarah Wynn-Williams claimed Sheryl Sandberg once texted her 'to come to bed' when they were on a private jet together.

According to one outlet, before a trip to Europe, Sandberg instructed Wynn-Williams to purchase lingerie for both of them and told her there was no budget for the threads, resulting in a $13,000 bill. While traveling overseas, Sandberg allegedly texted Wynn-Williams to "come to bed" on the private jet they were aboard — something the latter claimed they turned down.

Source: @thehonestlypod/x Wynn-Williams said she was fired from Meta after accusing exec Joel Kaplan of sexual harassment.

The author also alleged she and her superior took turns laying their heads in the other's lap during a drive through Europe. In addition, Wynn-Williams claimed she was sexually harassed by Meta's current chief global affairs officer Joel Kaplan, who denied the allegations and was cleared after an investigation. Wynn-Williams stated she was given the axe from the company out of retaliation.

'Careless People' released on Tuesday, March 11.

A Meta spokesperson denied all of the ex-employees' allegations. "This is a mix of out-of-date and previously reported claims about the company and false accusations about our executives," they stated. "Eight years ago, Sarah Wynn-Williams was fired for poor performance and toxic behavior, and an investigation at the time determined she made misleading and unfounded allegations of harassment."

"Since then, she has been paid by anti-Facebook activists and this is simply a continuation of that work," they continued. "Whistleblower status protects communications to the government, not disgruntled activists trying to sell books." Over this past weekend, NBC News reported Meta "filed an emergency request for a hearing" seeking "injunctive relief barring disparagement," as they argued Wynn-Williams had violated a nondisparagement agreement.

Source: mega A rep for Meta denied all of Wynn-Williams' allegations and said she was fired for 'poor performance and toxic behavior.'

An attorney for Meta also requested the opportunity to make edits to the tome and said the book's marketing hinted it would put forth "overheated, false, and potentially defamatory allegations." Flatiron Books hit back and stated, "This book is a first person narrative account of what the author herself witnessed. We thoroughly vetted the book." "We have no obligation to give Meta or anyone else the opportunity to shut down her story," their message added, going on to accuse Meta of trying to "institute a gag order to silence our author."