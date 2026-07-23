Ex-Howard Stern Staffer Mocks Recent Layoffs as He Reveals 'New Job' in Unexpected Field: Watch
July 23 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
Former Howard Stern Show staffer Jon Blitt teased fans by unveiling his new job at a retail clothing store after being laid off from the long-running radio show.
“So today is my first day working at Old Navy,” Blitt said in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, July 22. "It's different than my last job, but it's a job."
Former 'Howard Stern Show' Staffer Trolls With New Job After Layoffs
Blitt, who worked on The Howard Stern Show for nearly a decade, filmed the clip from inside an Old Navy store, offering a humorous look into his new employment.
"The first thing I learned is ABF, 'Always Be Folding,'" he told his followers, referring to Alec Baldwin’s "A.B.C. Always be closing" line from the 1992 film Glengarry Glen Ross.
'New Beginning'
Blitt showed off his folding skills with a pair of jeans before adding, "I'm not sure if I’m allowed to be doing this, but I’ll keep you guys posted on how things go over here at the Old Navy."
The clip ended with Blitt greeting a customer, "Hi, can I help you?"
Blitt offered no further context, simply captioning the clip, "#newbeginning."
- Howard Stern Lays Off a Dozen Staffers as Radio Show Faces Shock Shake-Up After Cancelation Rumors
- Howard Stern's Staff 'Panicked' About Their Jobs After Shock Jock's Radio Prank With Andy Cohen Goes Viral
- Howard Stern's Staggering Per-Minute Salary Revealed as Dozens of Veteran Staffers Are Laid Off After 'Hostile Workplace' Scandal
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Jon Blitt's Post Sparked Major Reactions
Fans flooded the comments section, pointing out that Blitt's new job announcement was likely a joke.
"Guys, it is fake. This is such a set-up," one critic wrote, while another added, "I'm sure this is a bit ... meant 'blittttttt' however ... I'm into it ... rock the humor baby ❤️."
"If I thought this was true, I’d fly to NY and go to Old Navy just to watch you ABF," a third added. "By the looks of the pants you just folded you have lots of practicing to do. Definitely not up to Old Navy standards 😂."
'The Howard Stern Show' Downsized Amid Schedule Changes
As OK! previously reported, Howard Stern laid off roughly a dozen staffers from his SiriusXM as part of a structural shift.
The radio show will transition from three weekly live shows to just one newly produced show per week after Labor Day. Staffers were reportedly blindsided by the decision when they were notified of their termination during a Zoom meeting.
Insiders claimed the layoffs came as a result of the show's reduced schedule, noting that the broadcast "just doesn't need that much content anymore."
Stern, 72, has been on the radio since 1977. He marked his first deal with Sirius Satellite Radio in 2004, earning him $500 million over five years.