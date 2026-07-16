Howard Stern's Staggering Per-Minute Salary Revealed as Dozens of Veteran Staffers Are Laid Off After 'Hostile Workplace' Scandal

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Howard Stern's salary reportedly still sits at multi-millions per year amid staff layoffs and airtime cutbacks. Stern renewed his contract with SiriusXM for The Howard Stern Show after the three-year contract expired in December 2025. The radio titan reportedly made $500 million over the course of the past five years. His new salary hasn't been disclosed. Stern's past income was approximately $100 million a year for four one-hour shows per week. The math shakes out to roughly $8,000 per minute.

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Source: MEGA Howard Stern's iconic radio show was cut back to just one show per week.

Page Six revealed that Stern plans to cut back to just one show a week after his generous summer break. With the lengthy summer hiatus and multiple other vacations throughout the year, the veteran host could be making far more than just $8,000 per minute on his renewed offer. The outlet previously reported that Stern switched up his schedule in hopes that the new rotation would offer the 72-year-old more "flexibility." "I do like my days off," he said. "You know me, I’m never bored. I’m busy every minute." Leftover airtime will be filled with content from his extensive radio archive.

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Were Howard Stern's Staff Members Fired?

Source: MEGA Dozens of Howard Stern staff members were reportedly let go via Zoom.

Dozens of Stern's staffers were allegedly let go via Zoom on July 13 in the aftermath of Stern's contract change. Many of the producers had been at the show for decades. Sources alleged that the severed staff members were sent home directly after the call and will receive severance packages based on their time at the show. "He just doesn’t need that much content anymore," a source said, giving an offhand reason for the layoffs.

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Howard Stern's 'Hostile Work Environment'

Source: MEGA Howard Stern was accused of creating a 'hostile work environment' by a former assistant.

Stern was embroiled in a scandal earlier this year when his former assistant accused him and his wife, Beth Stern, of creating a "hostile work environment." Leslie Kuhn filed a lawsuit against the couple on April 5, claiming that she was fired "as the result of, among other things, a hostile work environment and enablement of that hostile work environment," according to People. Stern's attorney brushed off Kuhn's claims, calling the lawsuit a "thinly veiled attempted shakedown." The couple is actively seeking to have the case thrown out.

Source: MEGA Rumors swirled that Howard Stern's show may be canceled altogether.